RGUHS State Level Shuttle Badminton Tourney Ends at Fr Muller Indoor Stadium
Mangaluru: The State Level Shuttle Badminton Tournament of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka was held at Father Muller Indoor Stadium from 2nd to 4th June 2022. Under Students’ Section Men’s teams from 87 Colleges and Women Teams from 47 Colleges comprising 844 players and under Staff section 225 (Men & Women) players from various colleges under RGUHS from all over Karnataka State participated in this Tournament.
Valedictory Ceremony and Prize Distribution of the Tournament took place on 4 th June 2022. Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst Administrator, FMMCH was the Chief Guest. Dr Nagesh K.R., Professor of Forensic Medicine, Dr Avinash S S, Professor & HOD of Biochemistry, Dr Muruga, Asst Professor of Biochemistry, Omkareshwar Patil, Lecturer of MLT, Ms Claudia Johnny, Lecturer of MLT, FMMC, Mr Chennakeshava & Ms Sushma K R. Physical Education Instructors of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Father Muller College of Nursing respectively were present on the dais.
Winners of the Tournament as mentioned here below, were awarded Medals, Cash Prize and
Trophies:
STUDENTS – MEN:
I M S RAMAIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE, BANGALORE
II KARNATAKA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, HUBLI
III A J INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES & RESEARCH CENTRE, MANGALORE
IV GADAG INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, GADAG
STUDENTS – WOMEN:
I B M C MEDICAL COLLEGE, BANGALORE
II SRINIVAS INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES &RESEARCH CENTRE, MANGALORE
III S S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES & RESEARCH CENTRE, DAVANGERE
IV A J INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES & RESEARCH CENTRE, MANGALORE
STAFF – MEN SINGLES:
I Dr Manju Dev, SNMC, Bagalkot
II Dr Pradeep Jain, SDM CMSH, Dharwad
III Mr Joylin Jose, Gayathri College of Nursing Bangalore
IV Dr Kishan, AJMS & RC, Mangalore
STAFF – WOMEN SINGLES:
I Dr Mridula Prabhu, SDM CMSH, Dharwad
II Dr Vinitha K, FMMC, Mangalore
III Ms Sushma K R, FMCON, Mangalore
IV Dr Netu, JJM Medical College, Davangere
STAFF – MEN DOUBLES:
I Dr Vinay Alva & Dr Vikyath, Alva’s College of Allied Health Sciences, Moodbidri
II Dr Nandakishore & Fr Nelson Pais, FMMC, Mangalore
III Dr Srivatsa & Dr Sathishchandra, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore
IV Dr Pradeep & Dr Yogi Dutt, SDM CMSH, Dharwad
STAFF – WOMEN DOUBLES:
I Ms Claudia Johnny & Dr Vinitha K, FMMC, Mangalore
II Ms Sushma K R & Ms Ramyashree S, FMCON, Mangalore
III Dr Mridula & Dr Roopa, SDM CMSH, Dharwad
IV Dr Rajini & Dr Netu , JJM Medical College, Davangere
STAFF – MIXED DOUBLES:
I Dr Nandakishore & Dr Vinitha K, FMMC, Mangalore
II Dr Sunil & Dr Sangeetha, Govt Homoeopathic Medical College, Bangalore
III Dr Mridula & Dr Yogi Dutt, SDM CMSH, Dharwad
IV Dr Sulochana & Dr S Bharath Kumar, Anuradha Homoeopathic Medical College, Bangalore
Chadrashekhara S N, Physical Education Instructor of Father Muller Medical College compered the whole event and rendered the vote of thanks.