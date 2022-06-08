RGUHS State Level Shuttle Badminton Tourney Ends at Fr Muller Indoor Stadium

Mangaluru: The State Level Shuttle Badminton Tournament of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka was held at Father Muller Indoor Stadium from 2nd to 4th June 2022. Under Students’ Section Men’s teams from 87 Colleges and Women Teams from 47 Colleges comprising 844 players and under Staff section 225 (Men & Women) players from various colleges under RGUHS from all over Karnataka State participated in this Tournament.

Valedictory Ceremony and Prize Distribution of the Tournament took place on 4 th June 2022. Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Asst Administrator, FMMCH was the Chief Guest. Dr Nagesh K.R., Professor of Forensic Medicine, Dr Avinash S S, Professor & HOD of Biochemistry, Dr Muruga, Asst Professor of Biochemistry, Omkareshwar Patil, Lecturer of MLT, Ms Claudia Johnny, Lecturer of MLT, FMMC, Mr Chennakeshava & Ms Sushma K R. Physical Education Instructors of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Father Muller College of Nursing respectively were present on the dais.

Winners of the Tournament as mentioned here below, were awarded Medals, Cash Prize and

Trophies:

STUDENTS – MEN:

I M S RAMAIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE, BANGALORE

II KARNATAKA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, HUBLI

III A J INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES & RESEARCH CENTRE, MANGALORE

IV GADAG INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, GADAG

STUDENTS – WOMEN:

I B M C MEDICAL COLLEGE, BANGALORE

II SRINIVAS INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES &RESEARCH CENTRE, MANGALORE

III S S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES & RESEARCH CENTRE, DAVANGERE

IV A J INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES & RESEARCH CENTRE, MANGALORE

STAFF – MEN SINGLES:

I Dr Manju Dev, SNMC, Bagalkot

II Dr Pradeep Jain, SDM CMSH, Dharwad

III Mr Joylin Jose, Gayathri College of Nursing Bangalore

IV Dr Kishan, AJMS & RC, Mangalore

STAFF – WOMEN SINGLES:

I Dr Mridula Prabhu, SDM CMSH, Dharwad

II Dr Vinitha K, FMMC, Mangalore

III Ms Sushma K R, FMCON, Mangalore

IV Dr Netu, JJM Medical College, Davangere

STAFF – MEN DOUBLES:

I Dr Vinay Alva & Dr Vikyath, Alva’s College of Allied Health Sciences, Moodbidri

II Dr Nandakishore & Fr Nelson Pais, FMMC, Mangalore

III Dr Srivatsa & Dr Sathishchandra, Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences, Mangalore

IV Dr Pradeep & Dr Yogi Dutt, SDM CMSH, Dharwad

STAFF – WOMEN DOUBLES:

I Ms Claudia Johnny & Dr Vinitha K, FMMC, Mangalore

II Ms Sushma K R & Ms Ramyashree S, FMCON, Mangalore

III Dr Mridula & Dr Roopa, SDM CMSH, Dharwad

IV Dr Rajini & Dr Netu , JJM Medical College, Davangere

STAFF – MIXED DOUBLES:

I Dr Nandakishore & Dr Vinitha K, FMMC, Mangalore

II Dr Sunil & Dr Sangeetha, Govt Homoeopathic Medical College, Bangalore

III Dr Mridula & Dr Yogi Dutt, SDM CMSH, Dharwad

IV Dr Sulochana & Dr S Bharath Kumar, Anuradha Homoeopathic Medical College, Bangalore

Chadrashekhara S N, Physical Education Instructor of Father Muller Medical College compered the whole event and rendered the vote of thanks.