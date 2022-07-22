Richelle Lasrado from St Aloysius College 1st Batch of ACCA Secures No 1 Rank

Ms Richelle Candice Lasrado from St Aloysius College FIRST (2019) Batch of Association of B Com -ACCA (Chartered Certified Accountants) Secures No 1 Rank in Indian Residents of June 2022 Session. It is equivalent to All India CA First Rank



Mangaluru: Yet another proud moment for St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, that former student Ms Richelle Candice Lasrado from St Aloysius College FIRST Batch of Association of B Com -ACCA (Chartered Certified Accountants) has secured No 1 Rank in Indian Residents of June 2022 Session. It is equivalent to All India CA First Rank. She has to her credit- Rank in India -No 1; and Rank Worldwide-No 4.

It should be also noted that Ms Richelle Lasrado when she was the III B Com-ACCA student has also secured 1st National Rank and 4th Rank worldwide in Audit and Assurance,in 2019; and yet another Aloysian, Adithya Kamath of II BCOM had secured 3rd National Rank and 9th Rank worldwide in Financial Reporting.

ABOUT ACCA :

ACCA stands for Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, which is an accounting body based in the United Kingdom. ACCA offers the Chartered Certified Accountant designation and acts as the regulatory body for all the Chartered Certified Accountants. The ACCA course trains the candidate in all the aspects of accounting, including Financial Accounting and Management Accounting. ACCA has 233,000 members and 536,000 students across 178 countries.

Students pursuing ACCA earn: a Diploma in Accounting and Business after completion of the first level; An Advanced Diploma in Accounting and Business after completion of the second level. Students can also opt for additional degrees along with the ACCA qualification, like – A BSc. (Hons) degree in Applied Accounting awarded by Oxford Brookes University; An MSc in Professional Accountancy awarded by the University of London

To appear for the ACCA course examination a candidate should have – Qualified the 10+2 exams; An aggregate of 65% in Mathematics/Accounts and English and a minimum of 50% in other subjects; 3 years of relevant work experience. The candidate can appear for the ACCA course examinations for the Skills Level and Professional Level in March, June, September, and December. Exams for Knowledge level are organized on-demand.