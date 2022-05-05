Ride along the waves! Udupi introduces New Floating Bridge at Malpe Beach

Udupi: After Beypore beach of Kerala, the Udupi district tourism department with the support of the Beach maintenance team has installed a floating bridge at the Malpe beach. The inauguration will be held on May 6 at 5:00 pm.

On the floating bridge, tourists can enjoy the experience of walking over the waves. The newly constructed bridge moves smoothly with the rise and fall of the waves. The bridge also allows people to relish the splendid beauty of the sea at the Malpe beach.

Speaking to Mangalorean.com, Sudesh Shetty in-charge of the Beach maintenance team said, “The floating bridge will be officially inaugurated on May 6 in the presence of Udupi DC Kurma Rao M, MLA Raghupathi Bhat and Udupi CMC president Sumithra Nayak.”

The guests of honour for the function include former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj, DK and Udupi district Fish Federation president Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi CMC vice president Laxmi Manjunath, Commissioner Uday Shetty, District Tourism Director Clifford Lobo, Malpe PSI Sakthivelu and others.

Further, Sudesh said, “The bridge has been constructed with 1,300 high-density polyethene (HDPE) blocks. 10 lifeguards will also be stationed along with 30 life Bags with life jackets made mandatory for all users.

The bridge is 100 metres in length and three and a half metres wide and has a 15-metre wide platform at the end of the bridge for tourists to enjoy the scenic beauty while floating on the sea.