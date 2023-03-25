Rider and Pillion Die as Tanker Hits Motorbike at Padubidri

Udupi: Two youths riding a motorbike were killed after being hit by a tanker on National Highway 66 in front of West Coast Nursery Muloor under the Padubidri police station limits on Saturday, March 25 evening.

The deceased have been identified as Subramanya (30) and Girish (26), both residents of Palimar.

According to sources, Subramanya and Girish were on their way to Padubidri from Udupi when their bike was knocked down by a tanker from the back side and they came under its wheels. One person was killed on the spot while the other breathed his last in the hospital.

Kaup CPI K C Povayya and Padubidri PSI Purushotham visited the spot.

A case has been registered at the Padubidri Police Station and an investigation is on.

