Rider Dies as Huge Peepal Tree Falls on Moving Motorbike in Karkal

Karkal: In a tragic incident, a bike rider died after a peepal tree fell on him on the Padubidri-Belman Road here on July 6th night.

The deceased has been identified as Praveen Acharya, a resident of Pilar near Shirva.

It is learnt that when Praveen was riding on the Padubidri-Belman road, a huge tree unexpectedly uprooted and fell on him in Belman City. Praveen Acharya was stuck under the branches of the fallen tree. The locals rushed Praveen to the hospital but he died on the way.

This is the third death in the district due to heavy rains. The holiday for schools and pre-university colleges in Udupi district is extended till Friday, July 7.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the coastal districts till 8:30 a.m. on Friday. A Red alert is issued for the coastal belt from 8:30 a.m. on July 7 to 8.30 a.m. on July 8.

