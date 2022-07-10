Rider Killed After Speeding Car Jumps Median and Crashes into Bike

Udupi: A bike rider was killed after a car overturned from the main road to the service road at NH 66 near Hotel Manipal Inn Ambalpady here, on July 10.

The identity of the bike rider is yet to be known.

According to the traffic police, the Baleno car was on its way to Kundapur from Udupi when the driver suddenly applied brakes to control the speed. As a result, the car crossed over the median into the oncoming side of the road and overturned on the bike rider who was passing through the nearby service road.

The bike rider was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Udupi Traffic Police visited the spot for further investigation.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Traffic police station.