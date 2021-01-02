Spread the love



















Rider Killed as Fish-laden Truck Rams into Two-wheeler at Malpe

Udupi: A person was killed after a fish-laden truck collided head-on into a two-wheeler during the early hours of January 2.

The deceased has been identified as Isaac, a resident of Hoode.

On January 2, at around 4:30 am, Isaac was on his way to Malpe, a fish-laden truck coming from the opposite direction collided into his two-wheeler.

Due to the impact, Isaac was thrown to the road, severely injured Isaac was rushed to the hospital by locals, but he breathed his last on the way.

A case has been registered in the Malpe Police Station and investigation is on.