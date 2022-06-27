Rider on TVS Moped Reg No KA 19 EW 7224 Caught Dumping Waste

Rider on TVS Moped Reg No KA 19 EW 7224 Caught by Team Mangalorean Dumping Waste opposite to Police Quarters near University Evening College/Mangalore Central Railway Station on Monday morning 27 June at around 8 am

Mangaluru: Even after recently, where Two-Wheeler Riders (one scooter Reg No KA-19 HF 8892 with two women and a motor-bike Reg No KA 19 H D 3270 with two men Caught on Mobile Phone dumping waste near the Catholic Cemetery/Damodar Suvarna Road, Opp to Valencia Church ) and a Cloud Kitchen ‘Hunger Lust’ operating from Marnamikatta in the City Fined Rs 20,000 for Dumping Waste, after a citizen Rohan Manoj found the identity of the business after going through the waste, found near the lane behind the new Kankanady Market getting constructed, some people are still ignorant and give a damn in throwing/dumping waste by the roadside.

The garbage menace is increasing day by day, even after Mangaluru City Corporation, Ramakrishna Mission, and many other social organizations had played an important role in keeping the City clean through various projects. Unfortunately there are way too many people who are still abusing the Swachh Campaign and littering the City at every nook and corner- and nothing has been done by MCC nor law enforcement officials in stopping such illegal acts.

City officials are totally neglecting and turning a blind eye to such a disgusting, filthy, stinky and ugliest situation that makes a mockery of “Swachh Mangaluru”, and brings a bad name to the so-called ‘Smart City’? If you go around the City during the early morning hours, you will see that the City is ridden with all kinds of waste, like- construction debris, kitchen waste, medical waste, empty liquor bottles, rotten fruits and veggies, whatnot – you can notice all kinds of thrash lining the sides of the street- and stray dogs ripping open trash bags and feasting on the leftover food waste. You can even see men urinating. What a stinky affair? What a pathetic and sad situation it is to look at the mess- and we call our City an Education Hub and SMART CITY? What a joke!

This morning Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean waiting near the huge pile of Garbage located right across from the Police Quarters/near to University Evening College on the Mangalore Central Railway station road, noticed riders on two different two-wheelers -one a motorbike and another a TVS Moped Reg No KA 19 EW 7224 stopping and throwing garbage into the huge pile of garbage. While the rider on the motorbike couldn’t be captured on my mobile since he drove by quickly, the rider on the moped was stopped and questioned as to, why he was dumping the waste illegally.

And his answer was, “I do this every day since many people are throwing garbage here. So what wrong am I doing”- in response I yelled at him saying, “Are you going to jump into a well, just because someone out of depression is jumping into a well”.There was no reply, and when I told them their photos will be uploaded on our web, the pillion rider picked up the black plastic bag of waste and drove off. Meanwhile, I clicked a few photos on my smartphone, so that the concerned authorities in Mangaluru City Corporation could take action.

This huge pile of garbage has waste dumped by street vendors and residents from the nearby police quarters, among others- and stray dogs are seen feasting on the waste. Even dead animals, including rats and chicken and other meat waste, are also dumped along the street, making the area much worse, with the foul smell-total unhygienic. Ignorant men also urinate behind the non-working E-Toilet.

Swacch Bharath/Swacch Mangaluru was not just about keeping streets clean. It was about creating awareness. An awareness that would then automatically lead to people keeping the city, and the country clean and taking the responsibility of ensuring it stays that way. It was about changing the way things have remained for decades now, and also facilitating this change. Unfortunately, there are still hundreds of people abusing the Swachh campaign and littering wherever they want to.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar or any senior authorities in MCC should come up with an initiative to reward persons who report incidents of waste dumping, and they should be rewarded with cash, and by keeping the caller’s names anonymous. Fines of Rs 5000 and above should be slapped on garbage dumpers, and strict action should also be taken. Effective to incentivize the reporting for better results.

On a final note, while I end this report my humble request to the Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, Area Ward Corporators, the Health Inspector with MCC and other concerned authorities to come up with a solution to end this garbage menace on this street which is haunting the walkers, joggers and pedestrians who walk by- thus making a good impact towards our efforts in making Mangaluru Swachh?

As we echo the guiding thought ‘Swachha Mangaluru Kanasu Alla, Neevu Manassu Madabekashte’ (Clean Mangaluru is Not a Dream, You just have to make up your mind), hoping some positive results will emerge soon in stopping the IGNORANT and MORONS from dumping waste, at various spots in the city.