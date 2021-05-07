Spread the love



















Rider Tossed in Air while trying to avoid Colliding into Two-wheeler

Mangaluru: A bike rider was tossed in the air and critically injured while he was trying to avoid colliding into another two-wheeler coming in the wrong side at Padavinangady here on May 7.

The injured has been identified as Prashanth (30) from Sharbathkatte.

According to the CCTV footage, Prashanth was on his way to Padavinangady junction on his motorbike. Prashanth while trying to avoid colliding into the two-wheeler lost control and rammed into the steps of the grocery shop and was tossed into the air and thrown to the ground to a distance.

Prashanth was rushed to a private hospital in the city and his condition is said to be critical. Prashanth is working as a supervisor at Chethana Enterprises Neermarga.

A case has been registered at Mangaluru North Traffic Police station under section 279, 304 (a) IPC.