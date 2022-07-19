Riding a Motorcycle is 10% Hands & Feet and 90 %……!

Mangaluru: So goes the tag line for the new Jawa motorcycles. Fill in the blanks as per our choice. And that’s how the brand would want us to be – understand the mindset of the rider and ensure that his riding experience is an exhilarating one, that he or she is never going to forget soon.

Be it the new or the old, the thrill is common, the connection between the rider and machine, the sensation of the road sweeping past below, the hum or roar of the engine that soothes the soul and of course the wind sweeping past our faces.

And when it comes the 20th International Jawa Day, welllllll – the entire cult or tribe wants to come together to live it up.

While this year’s International Jawa Day actually fell on the 10th July, 2022, many of the core team members and riders wanted to be in Bangalore, connecting with all the other riders from other cities, where around 1,000 Jawas and Yezdis – both old and new, came together. So these 14 riders rode in the lashing rains that accompanied them all the way till Hassan, and after that it was easier for them. Well, they had an awesome time at St. Josephs’ Grounds where the entire event was being held.

And here? A team is a team and we cannot celebrate this special day without everyone. So the local events at Mangaluru and Udupi were pushed to the following week on the 17th July.

Yesterday was a beautiful day, when it started in the morning. By 7 am, a few of the bikes had gathered in front of the Jawa showroom, Balmatta, enthusiastic riders who gave a fleeting thought about pouring rains and long distances. By 8.30 as soon as everyone was warmed up by some hot tea, they set off towards the main venue at Canara High School Grounds, Dongerkery. The thrill of riding together in formation, the thrum of the engines in unison and then the machines all lined up at the venue is something to experience!

Registrations, collecting their customized T-shirts and then tucking into some sumptuous breakfast, it was now time for everyone to welcome Mr. Praveenchandra Shetty, the Chief Guest for the event. Having served as Chairman for the road-Safety Committee under the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry from 2011-2013 and then as Advisor in the Road Safety Committee under the Asst. Commissioner of Police till 2019, it is his attempt to bring down Road Traffic Accidents and Deaths on Indian Motorways.

For this, he acquired first-hand information on Road Traffic Accidents and the ground realities across India, by travelling 19,110 kms on all National and State Highways as well as most City, Town & Village roads that connect the highways, in his Ford Eco-Sport car for 58 days. An avid Jawa rider and fan in his earlier days, he also gave some amusing and factual details about this brilliant machine.

Among other prominent visitors who dropped in to see these beauties, was Mr. Sudhir BK, President of Mangalore Motor Sports Association, Vincent Pinto – ex-racer and Jawa / Yezdi rallyist, as well as his friend Rajesh, also a racer in his hey days! And then we had among other visitors, Jose Franklin, Swaroop and Richard from the Bangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club, Sreedhar Kacchu from the all-Karnataka Kings Raid riding group as well as riders from the Udupi Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club.

After a couple of exciting events that saw riders and machines testing their limits in the power to weight ratios, as well as their own muscle power, it was time for the vote of thanks, and then time to leave as everyone geared up for the next exciting part of the day!

Just out of the venue and the heavens opened up on the team of riders, heading out for Parkala, Udupi. Not a hindrance for them at all, they all continued and after a quick lunch stop after Padubidri, the riders roared in groups straight past Udupi and then Manipal to the Parkala High School grounds. Just barely in time for welcoming of the dignitaries, the riders were warmly welcomed and as everyone settled in, the introductions were made. The main guests were all very senior, die-hard fans of the Jawa & Yezdi motorcycles with immense experience of riding and owning them.

Halli Sadhashiv Shetty, School Teacher and Mr. Gurumurthy, a retired Forest Officer, had always been riding their Yezdis for the past 35 years. Mr. Dharmana Pinjara, another senior gentleman, has also been using his Yezdi all these years and still continues to do so. Dr. Nishanth Bhat, President of Manipal Auto Club, Jose Franklin from the BJYMC and Sreedhar Kacchu of Kings Raid fame, together with Shawn Fernandez of the MJYMC were the other invitees.

The Udupi team had outdone themselves, making the entire interaction very interesting. They had especially brought in all those, who have followed their dreams and passion in their own ways

– Sharva V Bhat – a bubbly 8 year old boy, who has superb in-depth knowledge about all the different models of the Jawa & Yezdi family, plus their technical specification

– Sakshi Hegde, final year B. Com student who rode solo from Kundapur to Kashmir, covering around 6,000 kms in 12 days

– Harshendra – 22 year old fitness enthusiast, who walked solo , 2,800 kms from Brahmavar to Lakhanpur, Kashmir, where he performed our traditional ‘Pilivesha’ or tiger dance, to showcase his theme of promoting Tulunadu culture and language.

– The Mangalore Bikerni – the local girls of Kudla, who have their rides and have fun while doing it, having recently completed their 4,300 kms ride to Rann of Kutc

– Naveed Alam – hailing from Baindur, had recently completed his Kanyakumari to Kashmir trip on his 26 year old Vespa.

– Girish P Venkatraman – a name that is very familiar with many, having gone up to Leh, Ladakh at least 5 times – of which 3 times has been done from Kanyakumari to Kashmir (K2K) on some of the least expected machines!

As the evening drew to a close, and people still continued to mingle around, it was time to head back to our respective cities and homes. Once on the road, the pouring rains, darkening skies and the drenched roads gave the final touch to a great day – it was all about the machines.

And the rides!

by Shawn Fernandez- Member Mangalore Yezdi Motorcycle Club