Rise above!

By
Fr Joachim D'Souza Capuchin
-
Spread the love

Rise above! 

Heartbreaks body shivers breath stops yet
ask the question am I human eyes are wet
cannot understand unified family is feticide
digital generation no one console but suicide 

Fear prestige future family name the parable
jilted lonely humiliation feeling untouchables
worried about the exorbitant big hospital bills
 poverty dejection anguish roads are stand still

Rulers mocking making money on dead body
commission and omission permission deadly
every lowland is destroyed mountain levelled
nothing to lose but one’s naked life projected

Decent & filthy human beings live in the society
humiliation apathy fears anger grub’s fraternity
live is to suffer to survive is find meaning in life
much facts and events life experience to thrive

Life is meaningful and purposeful say yes to life
do not chase money, money should chase you
When life misses charm point in life how to live
Darkness surrounds but suicide only to believe

Opportunity and challenge emotion is suffering
confront with faith great destiny ahead shining
man’s attitude existence, existence conditions
raise above situation faith only abiding actions


Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580

 

 


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here