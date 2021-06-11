Spread the love



















Rise above!

Heartbreaks body shivers breath stops yet

ask the question am I human eyes are wet

cannot understand unified family is feticide

digital generation no one console but suicide

Fear prestige future family name the parable

jilted lonely humiliation feeling untouchables

worried about the exorbitant big hospital bills

poverty dejection anguish roads are stand still

Rulers mocking making money on dead body

commission and omission permission deadly

every lowland is destroyed mountain levelled

nothing to lose but one’s naked life projected

Decent & filthy human beings live in the society

humiliation apathy fears anger grub’s fraternity

live is to suffer to survive is find meaning in life

much facts and events life experience to thrive

Life is meaningful and purposeful say yes to life

do not chase money, money should chase you

When life misses charm point in life how to live

Darkness surrounds but suicide only to believe

Opportunity and challenge emotion is suffering

confront with faith great destiny ahead shining

man’s attitude existence, existence conditions

raise above situation faith only abiding actions



Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580

Like this: Like Loading...