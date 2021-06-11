Rise above!
Heartbreaks body shivers breath stops yet
ask the question am I human eyes are wet
cannot understand unified family is feticide
digital generation no one console but suicide
Fear prestige future family name the parable
jilted lonely humiliation feeling untouchables
worried about the exorbitant big hospital bills
poverty dejection anguish roads are stand still
Rulers mocking making money on dead body
commission and omission permission deadly
every lowland is destroyed mountain levelled
nothing to lose but one’s naked life projected
Decent & filthy human beings live in the society
humiliation apathy fears anger grub’s fraternity
live is to suffer to survive is find meaning in life
much facts and events life experience to thrive
Life is meaningful and purposeful say yes to life
do not chase money, money should chase you
When life misses charm point in life how to live
Darkness surrounds but suicide only to believe
Opportunity and challenge emotion is suffering
confront with faith great destiny ahead shining
man’s attitude existence, existence conditions
raise above situation faith only abiding actions
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin Priest, Presently Residing at Asha Kiran, Heroor, Brahamavar, Udupi, Practicingadvocate, Registrar of Indian Christian Marriages. Mobile: 9902774580
-
DWEEPA ‘LAKSHADWEEP’
-
MICRO ‘VIRUS’
-
Woman ‘God’ On Earth
-
ರಗತ್ ಮಾಗ್ತಾ!
-
God The Passionate Lover
-
Abhaya’s Witness To … Sr Abhaya!?
-
Where To Born?
-
Kisan
-
ಹಾಂವ್ ಶಿಕ್ಲೊಂ! ಜಿವಿತ್ ಕಿತೆಂ?
-
Spine Or Supine?
-
‘Born Again’ Francis Of Assisi
-
‘ALOYSIUS’ – ROCK AND STAR
-
CONSTITUTION CATASTROPHE!
-
‘Aspire To Inspire’
-
Daring To Be Different
-
‘Love One Another Not Like One Another’
-
Silence Is Deadly… As The Violence
-
ಪ್ರಕೃತಿ ರಡ್ತಾ ವಾ ‘ಹಾಸ್ತಾ’?
-
Am I Untouchables? Than….
-
IS THE 4th PILLAR OF INDIAN DEMOCRACY COLLAPSING?
-
‘I Can’t Breathe’
-
Am I A Pharisee?
-
Mafia Or Mahatma
-
GREAT THY MOTHERHOOD
-
Migrant Workers Not ‘Cats And Dogs’ May 9
-
CORONA! BE HUMAN PLEASE!
-
IS IT CRUELTY TO DIE WITH MALADY?
-
UNGRATEFUL GENERATION!?