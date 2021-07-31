Rise in Covid Cases along Kerala Border, DK-DC & Police Commissioner Visit Talapady Check Post

Spread the love



















Rise in Covid Cases along Kerala Border, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar Visit Talapady Check Post



Mangaluru: Border surveillance has been scaled up in Dakshina Kannada due to the rise of Covid-19 cases along the border of Kerala, and to check into that situation Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Friday visited Talapady, which is the main entry point from Kasaragod district to Mangaluru. In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases also in DK, both DC and Police Commissioner have made the border surveillance strict on all major and minor interstate roads.

From the past couple of days, Covid-19 cases have seen an upward spiral in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.. While 396 fresh cases of virus infections were reported in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, Udupi recorded 174 cases. While Dakshina Kannada reported eight fatalities, one death was recorded in Udupi. The active caseload of Dakshina Kannada increased from 2,363 to 2,551. Meanwhile, Udupi’s active caseload increased from 893 to 1,000. The Covid-19 death toll of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district increased to 1,410 and 414, respectively. Meanwhile, the test positivity rate in Kasaragod was 11.1% on Thursday and the district had reported 929 positive cases.

The border district has 7,001 active cases. DC Dr K V Rajendra speaking to the media said that the test positivity rate in Kerala is 13-14% and people, who have taken a single dose of vaccine from Kasaragod district are also travelling frequently to Dakshina Kannada. “Two doses of vaccine will give personal protection, but infectivity will be there among them too. I have apprised the situation in Dakshina Kannada with the chief minister and chief secretary. We have a lot of challenges here and we have not reduced the number of tests. We will convene a meeting of the district disaster management authority on Saturday. Border surveillance will be tightened, and strict measures will be adopted to enforce mask and social distancing norms in public places. We are also planning to stop all public gatherings in the district,” added the Deputy Commissioner.

Dakshina Kannada district had recently allowed interstate buses between Kasaragod and Mangaluru. Meanwhile, people from Kerala also arrive here through trains too. The DC said a surveillance team will also be deployed at railway stations in the city. The DC also said that after holding meetings with the health and other senior officials on imposing additional restrictions on people visiting religious centers, inter-state bus movements, and other mass gatherings, certain restrictions will be enforced soon. “We conduct nearly 7,000 to 8,000 tests in the district on a daily basis, and the district administration will increase testing to curb the situation. As cases are increasing in Kerala, the district administration will be taking proper measures to contain the spread of the virus, since there is a rise in Covid cases in Kerala. Those who have not taken vaccines or do not have RT-PCR negative report will be checked at the check post, and we have made necessary testing booths at four borders of the district. As cases are increasing, we will also discuss the issue during the district disaster management authority meeting on Saturday” said DC

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have set up six check posts to check the spread of Covid-19 virus, under the limits of Mangaluru commissionerate, These check posts will function 24X7 in three shifts, and additional staff will be deployed at the Talapady check post since there is a heavy flow of traffic on these roads. We have also set up the check posts at railway stations and internal roads connecting Kerala. Since there is a spike in Covid cases in the district, the district authorities have insisted on additional restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. Effective immediately, we will implement the guidelines directed by the district administration/state government, and extra importance will be given to adhere to the Covid guidelines. I request the public to strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines with responsibility and concern for them and others”.

Like this: Like Loading...