Rita Leena Sequeira (59) from Kadri Passes Away

Rita Leena Sequeira (59) Wife of Late Charles Blany Sequeira, Mother of Linus / Steffi, grandmother of Lucas and Emilia Mayra Sequeira and daughter-in-law of Nathalia Sequeira from Kadri passed away on August 30.

Funeral details will be announced later.

Contact: Linus Sequeira – ‎+91 7760718384

Steffi Sequeira – +91 9591161237

