Riya Foundation Kids Remember (Late) Puneeth Kumar aka Appu- a friend of Special Children

Mangaluru: 29 October 2021 was a saddest day for the fans of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar aka APPU, who breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor was just 46 years old. It was an unbearable loss to both the film industry and society. Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the most-loved actors in the Kannada Film Industry. He was known to be a humble person, despite the fact that he is a top star in the state. But sadly on 29 October 2021, the Sandalwood had to hear the news of the untimely demise of the actor. Appu would have turned 47 years on 17 March 2022, and always on his birthday it’s a big celebration, but this year his fans had to remember him and pay tributes.

Apart from being a wonderful actor, Puneeth Rajkumar had initiated several social activities across the state. A brilliant actor, a wonderful singer, and an extraordinary human being, Puneeth’s sudden demise was an unbearable loss to the entire state. He truly has left everyone with a legacy that is defined by modesty and humanity. While he continued the initiatives started by his father, Puneeth had set up 45 Free Schools, 26 Orphanages, 19 Goshale and 16 Old Age Homes. He also was responsible for the education of 1800 students. He also donated a chunk of his remuneration, especially that which he got for singing in movies, to charity. Puneeth was reportedly the only actor who was involved in so many activities that were taking society forward.

On 17 March 2022, many NGO’s especially ashrams, homes for the old-age persons, NGO’s taking care of Special children and adults, among others remembered Puneeth and paid respect to him on his birthday by organizing programmes – and one NGO named RIYA FOUNDATION, located at Riya Hope Farm, Kotimura Road, Kulshekar, Mangaluru, also joined in paying respect to Appu, who was a saviour of the poor and special children.

Riya Foundation is a lifetime care home to persons with varied disabilities (Autism, Mental Retardation, Cerebral Palsy, ADHD, Down syndrome and Multiple Disabilities). Their centre ‘Riya Hope Farm’ is a therapeutic residential unit for young people, ages one to adult. It is a lifetime care unit. At this facility, they provide the wards with clean accommodation; hygienic home-cooked nutritious food, Training and education through qualified trainers and round the clock caretakers and staff to attend to their medical needs in a timely manner. At Riya, they provide an integrated living environment for persons with disabilities and help normalize their lives by providing comprehensive care, and also enable them to live as independently as possible and become productive members of the society.

Registered and established in the year 2010, Riya Foundation was started by Ms Keerthana Kumar (Founder) and Ashley Fernandes (Co-Founder) with an intention of understanding and keeping in mind the hurdles of People with special needs and their parents. Their goal was to provide greater independence for people across all ages with disabilities. Just recently on 29 December 2021 Riya celebrated its 12th year of existence, and Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar who was the chief guest spent some joyous moments with the special people at RIYA.

In his motivational and emotional speech on that day, narrating about his brother who also became a differently-abled person after a fall, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “It feels great to be among all these special people here, and I feel blessed to be amidst them. Taking care of one special child or an adult is a tough job, so we need to compliment Ms Keerthana Kumar and Ashley Fernandes for taking good care of the special children at Riya Foundation. I would like to stress on the siblings in a family to take good care of special people in their homes, which is lacking in the present world. These differently-abled persons need attention and love, and they will be happy that you did, and you will be blessed. We need to treat these special folks equally like the rest of us, with no discrimination. We are all equal under God”.

FILE PHOTOS

It is learnt that police commissioner N Shashi Kumar is always in touch with Riya Foundation, maintaining a close relationship with the special folks out there through his love and care. And on 17 March 2022, an anonymous person and a great fan of Puneeth Kumar sponsored lunch and goodies to all the kids at Riya Foundation, and the programme included singing songs from Puneeth Kumar’s films, and the kids also joined in dancing bringing back memories of their film star, whom they had enjoyed seeing on silver screen or TV. That was indeed a perfect way to remember an icon and a fan on his birthday, showing respect and love.

We need to appreciate the service done by Ms Keerthana Kumar along with her co-founder Ashley Fernandes taking good care of 27 Differently-abled children at Riya Foundation and keeping up the good work they are entrusted with- May God bless them both!

Also Read Related article :

Top Cop had a Joyful & Memorable Time with Special Children at 12th Anniversary Bash of ‘Riya Foundation’

Listen to the song sung by Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, also a hardcore fan of Appu, during the 12th anniversary celebration of Riya Foundation on the video below, as a respect to late Appu aka Puneeth Kumar :