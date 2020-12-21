Spread the love



















Riyadh: Indian Social Forum urges to support SDPI Backed candidates in upcoming Grama Panchayat elections

Saudi Arabia: In the view to support and back the SDPI candidates in upcoming Grama Panchayat elections scheduled this month in Karnataka, Indian Social Forum Riyadh Karnataka committee organized an election campaign and new members joining program at Riyadh on 17-12-2020.

The program was held at 2 different locations of Riyadh.

Olaya Block:

The program was presided by the Indian Social Forum Olaya Block president Sadakatullah at Istirah Al Dahan.

Siraj, Social Forum Karnataka Riyadh General secretary in his opening remark informed that social forum is working in Saudi Arabia since many years resolving the issues of Indian expatriates which includes problems like Labor issues, death cases, medical assistance, food kits, counselling etc., he further urged the expats to join hands with Social forum and support the moment.

Speaking on this occasion, Indian Social Forum Riyadh Central committee president Haris Mangalore told that Secular parties are fooling the minorities with fake promises and use them as a vote bank tool, whereas fascist BJP is implementing new anti-people policies every day. At this moment SDPI is the only opposition party opposing the anti-people policies of BJP and it is our responsibility to support SDPI.

Block President Sadakatullah also spoke on this occasion, he informed that Demolition of Babri Masjid is the second next massacre in India and on Indian constitution and democracy after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Hence it becomes our duty to remember this black day and make our younger generation to remember this massacre until the Masjid is constitutionally rebuilt.

Accepting the ideology of the party, new members were joined and they were welcomed symbolically.

Indian Social Forum Calendar for 2021 was also released on this occasion.

Nihan, Block General Secretary was on the stage, Ashraf Madikeri was master of the ceremony, Hussain Ullal Proposed vote of thanks.

Nasriya Block: Social Forum Nasriya Block election campaign was presided by Block President Safwan at Istirah in Exit – 18 Riyadh.

The subject presentation was done by Indian Social Forum state committee member Mohammed Naveed, he

described how the constitution is being misused by the fascist forces and also informed that constitution is under threat, he also explained the atrocities being faced by Minorities, Dalits in India and how SDPI is working towards Upliftment of these marginalized sections in the society. He also told that India is the land of villages and the development of the villages is the development of the Nation and we all should strive towards developing the villages.

He urged the gathering to ask their friends, family back home to Vote SDPI backed candidates in upcoming Grama Panchayat elections to be held in Karnataka.

Social Forum Karnataka State Committee Vice president Aboobakkar Siddiq also spoke on this occasion and reminded that the demolition of Babri masjid is the black spot on the Indian constitution and informed that rebuilding Babri masjid would be strengthening the values of the constitution.

New members were joined to the party and they were welcomed symbolically.

Farooq Somawarpete, Social Forum state committee member was present at the stage, Ashraf, Block committee member was master of the ceremony, Shahid Proposed the vote of Thanks.