Spread the love



















RJD appoints close aide of jailed MLA as spokesperson



Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has appointed Shrawan Kumar alias Bantu Singh considered close to Bahubali (strongman) MLA Anant Singh as its spokesperson.

Sources said Bantu was appointed to the post of spokesperson on Saturday evening following which he received the certificate of official spokesperson from RJD state president, Jagadanand Singh.

Bantu Singh is the representative of Anant Singh, an MLA from the Mokama assembly constituency. He is serving a jail term in a case of illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

In Anant Singh’s absence, Bantu is doing public welfare activities in Mokama. He is also known for instant reactions in flamboyant style to defend Anant Singh and counter the ruling party leaders at the same time.

He was present when Patna police raided Anant Singh’s official residence and arrested him last year.