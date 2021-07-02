Spread the love



















RJD attacks Nitish Kumar after minister’s resignation offer



Patna: After Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani on Thursday offered to resign, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his governance model.

“The double engine government of Nitish Kumar is undergoing a huge internal dispute. The boat of NDA is wobbling and it would sink anytime,” RJD leader Mritunjay Tiwari said.

“Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani has offered resignation as he is miffed with the bureaucrats. There are several other ministers in Nitish Kumar government having a similar plight. They are ready for resignation. The bureaucrats are ruling in their respective departments and not listening to the ministers.

“Our leader Tejashwi Yadav is pointing out the same for long time and it has been proven on Thursday after Sahani offered his resignation and BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu levelled allegations on ministers for taking massive bribes during transfer-posting of officials and personnel in different departments come under Bihar government,” Tiwari added.

“We believe that the Nitish Kumar government will soon lose its majority in the house as ministers like Madan Sahani are offering their resignation. In this case, the Nitish Kumar government may collapse soon,” he claimed.

