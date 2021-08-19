Spread the love



















RJD leader back in office, 11 days after being ‘humiliated’ by Tej Pratap



Patna: RJD’s Bihar President Jagadanand Singh returned to the party office on Wednesday, 11 days after party supremo Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav allegedly humiliated him publicly in the party’s student wing meeting.

The rapprochement came after Jagadanand Singh, who is considered as leader of upper castes in the RJD, was called by Tejashwi Yadav to his 10 Circular Road residence on Wednesday evening. At their closed door meeting, he was understood to be given an assurance that he would not be humiliated by Tej Pratap Yadav or any other leaders of the RJD.

Jagadanand Singh also wanted removal of party youth wing state president Akash Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav also accepted his demand.

After the meeting, Jagadanand Singh straight away went to the party head office at Veerchand Patel Path and issued a letter removing Akash Yadav from his post, and appointing Gagan Kumar as new state youth wing chief.

Tej Pratap Yadav on August 8 said that the “chair” (post) is not a parental property of any leader in the party, and that some leaders in the party are behaving like Hitler. Since then, Jagadanand Singh was keeping his distance from the RJD office.

Interestingly, while Jagadanand Singh was humiliated by Tej Pratap Yadav but action has been taken against Akash Yadav who had organised the August 8 event in the party head office, and no one in the party, including Tejashwi Yadav, have taken action or even publicly warned Tej Pratap Yadav.

Jagadanand Singh was humiliated thrice by Tej Pratap Yadav in the last couple of months, including at the 25th Foundation Day of the party, and that too in the presence of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav. At that time too, he had reportedly quit but took back his resignation after assurances from Lalu Prasad.

