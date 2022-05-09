Road Diversions during Development Works in Kadri and Other Areas in City

Mangaluru: It’s once again commuters have to bear the brunt and face inconveniences due to road closures to facilitate developmental works. Alternative routes have been chalked out for the convenience of the public, as several roads in the Mangaluru City Corporation limits will remain closed with immediate effect, to facilitate development works.

The road in front of Kadri Manjunatheshwara Temple will be closed for a month, due to a culvert being built and UGD works. In order to carry out the work smoothly, vehicular movement in front of the temple is banned. Motorists using this stretch are requested to move from Battagudda Junction-Kadri Kambla road, to reach Bharath Beedi Junction, take a left to reach Mallikatte Junction and vice-versa, for vehicles moving towards Battaguda Junction.

The Hosabettu Fisheries Road under MCC limits will be closed for 45 days, due to the construction of a mini bridge. Light motor vehicles moving from NH-66 Hosabettu Junction to Hosabettu Beach or fisheries road are requested to take a diversion near Shree Pavan Marbles and Granites, move to Shree Dhanvantari Ayurvedic Clinic road, and reach Fisheries Road and the beach.

Bus route No. 59 will pass through NH-66 Chitrapura entrance road, move to Shetty general stores-fisheries school- Eshwara Nagara-Nandadeep Apartment, Navanagara and Lingappa Salian Compound to reach Surathkal.

Kodikal main road will remain closed for 45 days due to road concrete work from 5B cross to 10B cross road. All vehicular movement on this stretch is prohibited.

The motorists are requested to use 5B, 4B, 1B, 8B, 9B and 10B cross roads. Meanwhile, buses to Kodikal from Urwa school junction will pass through Kodikal cross-Bapuji Nagar-Kodikal Katte, stated a release