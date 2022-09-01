Road from Colector’s Gate to Horticulture TOTAL DISASTROUS Risking Peoples’ Lives

Road from Colector’s Gate to Horticulture & St Theresa School TOTAL DISASTROUS Risking Peoples’ Lives. The said road stretch is being used by DC daily, on hsi way to his DC Bungalow near to Collectors’ Gate/Balmatta circle. But still no action is taken by him nor our city officialsThis pathetic road would have been fixed by this time during PM Narendra Modi’s visit, unfortunately he will be taking a helicopter from Airport to NMPT/Goldfinch City Grounds, so this said road is ignored as of now. Taking a ride/drive on this dug- up and potholed filled road is akin to a ride on a ‘CAMEL’S BACK’- just bumpy! Bah humbug!

Mangaluru: Recently, during a meeting held with Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, Mayor Premanand Shetty, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, Chief Whip, among other officials, MLA Vedavyas Kamath had said, “We are all aware of the numerous potholes in the City, which have been posing risk to motorists and pedestrians. The potholes on national highway and corporation limits have been ordered to be filled considering the recent road accidents. While a bunch of potholes have already been filled, the rest will be taken care by a SATURDAY”

“We have received pictures of potholes and bad roads from the public through the whatsapp provided by MCC, and action has been taken in due time. It should be noted that the potholes were formed because of continuous heavy rainfall equivalent to two years’ showers in a month. Since no work can be undertaken during the monsoon, we are seeing roads in bad condition, including potholes” added MLA..

MLA Kamath had also said “Due to the ongoing work of Smart City, Gail Gas Line Co, KUIDFC,and Jalasiri Water project many roads that were dug, are yet to be restored to their original condition. Also the reason for the delay of the work was due to the fact that many migrant workers who went to their hometowns during the Pandemic time, never returned, which put MCC with lack of labourers Since the time limit of the funds package will expire if the works are not executed soon, therefore it is advisable to carry on with the road work and other developmental works soon. But in case of rains the work could be delayed further”

Well said by the MLA, and also when he said that all the potholes in the City will be taken care of and filled by SATURDAY, I have a second thought that whether he meant SATURDAY AUGUST 2023? Because, as of today, forget all the Saturdays, this road, one maong the bad roads with potholes/dug up pits, etc, which pose risks to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders still exist.. Even after the death of a 20-year-old Athish, an engineering student, and a MSc student injured seriously, all because of trying to avoid potholes, not much has been done, except the roads that will be taken by VIP’s to the ground where PM Modi will address a huge gathering have been repaired. A total double standard. Period!

Now this road from Colector’s Gate to Horticulture & St Theresa School is TOTAL DISASTROUS Risking Peoples’ Lives. The said road stretch is being used by Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra daily, on his way to his DC Bungalow near to Collectors’ Gate/Balmatta circle. But still no action is taken by him nor our city officials.This pathetic road would been fixed by this time during PM Narendra Modi’s visit, unfortunately he will be taking a helicopter from Airport to NMPT/Goldfinch City Grounds, so this said road is ignored as of now. Taking a ride/drive on this dug-up and potholed filled road is akin to a ride on a ‘CAMEL’S BACK’- just bumpy! Bah humbug!

Also even after there has been quite a large number of posts on social media, and stories in print and electronic media regarding the dangers of potholes to human lives, no one from MCC nor MSCL nor our politicians have taken any seriousness to rectifying the situation,which is the need of the hour. With the concerned authorities delaying in filling the potholes, they are getting deeper and deeper posing more danger to lives. Although it’s bad to drive on the main City streets, stricken with numerous potholes — similar problems have been experienced by Mangaloreans driving on the side streets and lanes. It’s a treacherous time — It’s once again pothole season in Kudla.

And the said road is getting worse day by day, and neither the area ward corporator, nor the MCC Mayor, MCC Commissioner and other officials in MCC are bothered to take any action. The road was totally destroyed by the workers of Lalasiri 24X7 project and also by GAIL Pipeline Gas Company workers during their ongoing work, and once they had completed their projects, they left behind the dug up road, not restoring it back to its origin.

And this pathetic and dilapidated road from Collector’s Gate till Horticulture/St Theresa School is so risky to travel or walk, where a large number of students use this road, and so also others. Such roads are dangerous to lives, especially two-wheeler riders, who could get seriously injured or losew lives. Driving/Riding on Mangalore streets, and for that matter, even on the outskirts of the City, is like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole or dug up spots. . This road also worsens the chronic traffic jams which Mangaloreans face every day, thereby testifying what a great pain the ride is – literally – owing to the numerous potholes/pits that punctuate the road.

PHOTOS CREDIT : ARDENT READER OF MANGALOREAN.COM

