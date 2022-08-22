Road in Mary Hill leading to IGP’s Residence & Other Institutions in Shambles Posing Risk to Motorists and Pedestrians

Mangaluru: A couple of years ago, if the former MCC Mayor and also the then Congress Corporator Kavitha Sanil of this Mary Hill ward, Mangaluru, instead of going ahead with the nearly Crore plus project of constructing the ‘NOT-NEEDED’ Clock Tower near Town Hall, Mangaluru, had spent that same money on this long-pending dilapidated road starting from Mary Hill Road and proceeding towards IGP’s home and other institutions, we would not have seen the present outrage from the residents of this area.

Why did she turn a blind eye towards this pathetic road, which has put the commuters and motorists using this stretch of road in hardship for years? And with the present BJP corporator Sangeetha R Nayak, no changes have been made to this pathetic road. The motorists and pedestrians are facing hardship commuting through this potholed stretch of road. Imagine our IGP taking this pathetic road to and fro from his residence to his office. Imagine the parents/students taking this risk-ridden road to reach their respective institutions. Imagine the staff of the Excise department, Diyas Systems, DK Home Guards and others taking this dilapidated road to their offices daily.

Nothing has been done by the concerned authorities in fixing this stretch of road, rather than putting the people in hardship. Even though a BIG hoarding has been put at the entrance of the road with pictures of MLA Dr Bharat Shetty, mayor Premanand Shetty, Area Ward Corporator Ms Sangeetha R Nayak, among others of the Rs 1 Crore 80 Lakhs road development project in the Mary hill area, whether this stretch of dilapidated road is included is in question and have to be believed only when it is materialized.

No matter which party comes to power in Mangaluru City Corporation, the elected corporators are in the same boat in performing their duties, when it comes to handling civic issues. It should be noted that in the year 2019, with an attitude of “Enough is Enough”, the residents of this Mary Hill vicinity had raised their voices against the negligence of MCC and the Ward corporator towards the repair of roads, footpaths etc, by putting up banners in the vicinity in the wake of Mangaluru City Corporation Council elections (12 November 2019 ).

One such banner was hung near Mount Carmel Central School (in Kannada) read- “MCC Election is nearing. Dear candidates, you come to us seeking votes only after you have repaired the bad road in this area we will vote for you. You show us development. Repair the roads like you do when chief ministers or prime ministers arrive in the City. No VOTE for you until you show progress in our City”.

FILE PHOTO 2021

Having numerous potholes on this road is creating hardship for pedestrians and motorists. The stretch of road leads to IGP Western Range residence, Diya System, Mount Carmel Central School, Excise Main office, DK Home Guards Office, Betharram Fathers Residence, Veronica Vihar, Bal Yesu Nilaya Orphanage, Matha Residency Mary Hill apartments, Infant Jesus Higher Primary school, among others. And for months everyone from these institutions etc has been facing hardships commuting through this road. Apart from this dilapidated road, you can also see garbage dumped on the sides of the road, and it is learnt after dark, there are rumours of illegal activities, including drinking going on at the helipad, which is a little distance from IGP’s residence.

Even last year ( 2021), there have been no changes done in fixing the dilapidated road, with potholes, stranded rainwater etc, putting the lives of people in jeopardy. This is a busy stretch of road, with children and their parents escorting them to Mount Carmel Central School, and other schools, and also employees taking this road going to various offices mentioned above. And the best part is that even IGP Western Range takes this potholed road every single day since his residence is near the helipad. And with this potholed road, the only approach to all these places, everyone is facing a hard time navigating through this pathetic road- and no MCC officials nor the area ward corporator has taken initiative so far to rectify the issue.

Ms Sarojini Rai, who escorts her two children to Mount Carmel School speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “Is this what our City is boasting about Smart City when they don’t even fix bad roads, which are putting the lives of people in jeopardy? This road has a bunch of potholes, and when they are filled with rainwater, motorists plying on this road splash water on the pedestrians. I used to take my two children to school on my scooter, but due to the pathetic and treacherous condition of this road, I accompany them on foot. How long are the politicians who we voted to power putting us into hardship? I totally repent for casting my vote believing their promises, which are nothing but fake”.

This stretch of road has seen many monsoons and summers so far. And every year, we hear the same comments from MCC, blaming monsoons. Why didn’t MCC concrete this road prior to the start of monsoons, once and for all? It has been excuses after excuses, but no positive action. Let’s see, if at least this time the road gets fixed, so that the motorists, pedestrians, and school children get relief from this treacherous potholed road. This report is for the kind consideration of MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridar, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, and Area Ward Corporator Ms Sangeetha Nayak to do the needful, on behalf of everyone who travels on this road. Thank You!

