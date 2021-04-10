Spread the love



















Road mishap triggers outrage in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Patna: Irate mob torched a police vehicle on Saturday after two people were killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Bhojpur district.

The deceased were identified as Ajit Paswan and Vikas Paswan, both residents of Kori village.

“As per eyewitnesses, a police team was chasing both Ajit and Vikas who were on a tractor, as a result Ajit, who was driving the vehicle, lost control over its wheels and mowed down two minor children before plunging into a canal. It resulted in Ajit’s death on the spot,” said Santosh Kumar Rajak, SHO of Garahani police station.

The incident triggered massive outrage in the area with the villagers blocking the busy Arrah-Sahar road near Pawna Bazar for hours.

Later, a police team reached the spot and resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

The villagers then retaliated and set a police van on fire and even allegedly attempted to snatch the cops’ rifle.

“The protesters attacked the police team and torched one of our vans,” Rajak said.

“Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. The situation is now under control,” he added.