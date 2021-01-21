Spread the love



















Road Rage! Biker Mohd Ashraf Who Poured Petrol on Bus & Driver Over a Argument Arrested

Mangaluru: Hundreds of road-rage incidents like this case which happened recently are reported every year in the state and in Mangaluru. Road Rage, i defined as “any unsafe driving maneuver performed deliberately and with ill intention or disregard for safety,” includes cutting people off, hitting one car with another, running someone off the road, and shooting or physically assaulting other drivers or passengers. Some say with road rage, you’re basically driving under the influence of impaired emotions.

Young men initiate most road-rage incidents, but anyone can feel rage behind the wheel. That’s because anyone can take offence at what they think another driver is doing. Our emotions are triggered by mental assumptions. Other factors that trigger road rage include pre-existing stress and an innate feeling of intense territoriality that is suddenly threatened by another driver. So what’s the cure? Recognizing and controlling aggressive thoughts, feelings, and actions are key. Cultivating compassion may also help. Getting over road rage entails a “lifelong program of self-improvement, plus a driver personality makeover.

Now about the incident which took place on 19 January 2021- Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall said, “Here is a road rage incident which took place on 19 January 2021 during evening hours. Bus route no 23 Suvarna Travels with Reg No KA 19 C 2873 with driver Sampath behind the wheel was plying from Fasail Nagar towards State Bank at around 6.50 pm. When the bus reached near Veeranagar near Padil, 26-year-old Mohammed Ashraf hailing from Faisal Nagar who was on his motorbike got into an argument with the bus driver alleging that the bus driver didn’t give him side to pass by”.

Accused 23-year-old Mohammed Ashraf

“Taking revenge on this issue at around 8 pm, Mohammed Ashraf stopped the bus near Padil Bajal cross, and intercepted the bus with his bike, got down and started pouring petrol on the front windshield of the bus and also on the driver, and using foul language threatened to kill the driver and set the bus on fire. But the quick involvement of the public prevented Ashraf from setting the fire. Under investigation, police were able to nab Mohammed Ashraf, son of G Hussain Vasa, residing near a nursery in Bajal, Mangaluru, and he is a welder at a shop in Bajal. The incident took place in Kankanady police station limits, and a case under 10/2021 column 341, 307, 440, 504, and 506 has been registered against the culprit”. added Police Commissioner.

“I commend the great work done by DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar along with a team of police from Kankanady Police station. The accused will be produced before the magistrate and further action will be taken. I urge motorists to stay calm and avoid road rage or argument between motorists on silly issues like tailgating, cutting off another vehicle on purpose, honking in anger, among others, which may lead to severe consequences like assault leading to injuries or death. Be cool and calm while driving or riding on the road and avoid Road Rage and scuffles”, added the Police commissioner.

In conclusion, as per sources, the most common forms of Road Rage are- Tailgating, Yelling, Honking in anger, Making angry gestures, Trying to block another vehicle from changing lanes, Cutting off another vehicle on purpose, Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver, Bumping or ramming another vehicle on purpose, among other. In order to Avoid Road Rage- Make sure you have the right vehicle insurance policy to protect yourself from aggressive drivers or if you find yourself the victim of a road rage incident.

Before You Get Behind The Wheel- Don’t rush. Give yourself time to get where you’re going; you’re less likely to become impatient and take unnecessary risks.

Cool off. If you’re upset, take time to calm down. What To Remember When Driving- Give other drivers a break. If someone is driving slowly, keep in mind they might be lost; Use hand gestures wisely. Keep gestures positive—say, waving to a driver who lets you in when merging; Don’t tailgate. Always keep a safe distance from the car in front, no matter how slowly they might be driving; Lay off the horn. Honking out of frustration won’t solve any problems; it will just increase the stress level for everyone on the road; Don’t stop to confront another driver. Stopping could lead to a dangerous situation for everyone.

If Another Driver Acts Aggressively!- Stay away. Safely change lanes, gradually slow down or even exit the highway to keep a safe distance from the aggressive driver; Don’t reciprocate. Ignore the temptation to respond to the other driver; it could cause the situation to escalate. Don’t make eye contact. Don’t stop. Stopping could lead to a person-to-person confrontation, which could be dangerous. Watch your back. If you’re worried that the other driver is following you, keep your doors locked and drive to the nearest police station.