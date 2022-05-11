Road Widening between Marnamikatte & Koti Chennaya Circle at a Cost of Rs 5 Crore

Mangaluru: Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the work on widening the stretch between Marnamikatte Circle and Koti Chennaya Circle, Shetty said that the Union Bank of India has come forward to develop the circle near Jeppu UPHC. Like how the Navbharat Circle has been beautified by installing the statue of writer and poet late Manjeshwar Govinda Pai, the Jeppu UPHC Circle will be developed to reflect the ethos of Mangaladevi Temple, which is located a few metres away. Similarly, the circle at Marnamikatte, which has religious significance, will be developed. The Bank of Baroda, which has a branch near the circle, has orally agreed to develop it. The trees on the stretch will be relocated. There will be no harm caused to trees up to the Koragajja Katte”.



Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath said, “Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) will widen the stretch between Marnamikatte and Koti Chennaya Circle to 18 metres. In addition to the present two lanes, there will be an additional two 3.5-m-wide lanes. Embankments will be constructed at some points. There will be roadside drains and utility ducts. A sum of Rs.5 crore will be spent. The widening of this stretch is part of widening the Valencia-Mangaladevi Temple-AB Shetty Circle Road. Due to some land-related and other issues, road widening between Koti Chennayya and Marnamikatte has not been taken up so far. The road widening work will be completed in about four months. “I have asked officials to carry out the work without causing much hindrance to the movement of traffic.”.

MLA Kamath also said, “The traffic movement between Mahakalipadpu Railway Level Crossing and the National Highway 66 will be restored in a week. MSCL is giving finishing touches to the road work between the railway underpass and the National Highway. Traffic movement will be affected for about three months on the Jeppu Kudupady Road between the railway underpass and the National Highway because of reconstruction of a portion of the old storm-water drain”