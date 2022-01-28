Roadshows, rallies banned in North Goa amid Covid surge



Panaji: he North Goa district administration on Friday banned all physical rallies, roadshows and padyatras until January 31 in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the coastal state.

An order issued by North Goa District Magistrate Ajit Roy on Friday stated that “no physical rally of political parties and candidates (including probable or any other group related to the elections) shall be allowed till January 31. No roadshow, padyatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 31”.

“Door-to-door campaigning shall be allowed for a maximum of 10 persons, including candidates (excluding security personnel), and political parties, candidates and party workers shall ensure the compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order added.

Goa on Friday witnessed a steep spike in Covid-related deaths with 20 persons succumbing in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,322 new Covid cases were reported in Goa in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s active caseload to 11,903.