Robbers decamp with jewelleries worth Rs 1 cr in Bihar



Patna: Eight robbers decamped after looting gold jewelleries worth Rs 1 crore from a jewellery shop in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, Vaishali SP Manish Kumar said, “We have sealed the borders of Vaishali and launched a search operation to nab the culprits.”

Eight armed men, who initially posed as customers, entered the Sri Krishna Jewellers located in the Patepur locality under Mahua police station and took the owner and employees at gunpoint.

Some of the employees tried to put up a resistance, but were beaten up by the the robbers.

“The shop owner claimed that the robbers took away jewelleries worth Rs 1 crore,” Kumar said.