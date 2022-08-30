‘ROBO-SOCCER’ Workshop held at St Aloysius PU College



Mangaluru: Robots are designed and manufactured to perform a certain set of tasks to achieve a goal. Robotics encompasses multiple disciplines, including mechanical engineering, software programming, electronics and even human psychology. The idea of introducing robot soccer and robot soccer league turned out as a great success in popularization of robotics and AI and in general the disciplines of mechanical engineering and electronics.

A one day workshop on ‘Robo-Soccer’ was organized by the Electronics and Astro Club of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru, in association with Canara Engineering College, Mangaluru

Luke Noronha, Student President, Electronics Club, welcomed the gathering. He also introduced the resource person, Dr B Krishna Prabhu, Head of Team Spark and Chief of Team Kaushalya, and his team from Canara Engineering College. With a teaching experience of nearly three decades Dr. Prabhu has a rich experience of guiding students in various capacities.

Resource Person, Dr B Krishna Prabhu, Dean, Mrs Kiran Shetty, Teacher Conveners, Mrs Nancy Dias, Mr Santhosh Veigas, Mr Aneesh S R, Ms Marina Cutinho and Student Conveners, Luke Noronha and Rishab inaugurated the workshop by lighting the lamp.

During the inauguration, the resource person spoke on the objective of the workshop and gave an overview of the prevalent industry standards. He trained the students to develop a wired, remote controlled soccer playing robot and explained the concepts behind it during the forenoon sessions.

In the afternoon session a soccer league was held. In this competition, students had to battle it out and prove their endurance in a nail-biting game of football, using the bots they had created from scratch. The games kept the audience on edge all the time. The participants and the winners of the competition were also awarded with certificates.

The one day skill development programme received an overwhelming response. The workshop was absorbing and gave an opportunity for the students to apply their knowledge on to practice and also imbibe qualities like teamwork, perseverance and sportsmanship.

