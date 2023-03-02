Rock climber Jyothiraj scales 25 floor Apartment in Udupi

Udupi: Rock climber Jyothiraj, often called Kothi Raj for his amazing prowess of climbing rock faces, fort walls or tall buildings, scaled the tallest 25-floor building in Udupi here on March 2 morning

Jyothiraj started to climb the 25 floor WoodsVille apartment situated in Brahmagiri at 10.17 am and reached the top at 10.44 am where he held the Kannada flag atop the apartment building. As a precautionary measure, ropes were kept ready by the authorities.

Speaking to media persons, Joythiraj said that he is working on setting up a foundation to train youth so that they get national and international recognition.”I want to visit each and every district in the state to raise funds and create awareness. I want to train youth in rock climbing by creating a foundation and purchase a land for the foundation. Through the foundation, I want to create an artificial wall-climbing facility to train the youth.

Jyothiraj said that on several occasions he had requested the government to sanction a piece of land for him to start a foundation to set up an artificial wall-climbing facility to train people. He hopes that people will come forward to support his project.

