Rocket launcher attack: NIA likely to visit Tarn Taran

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Punjab’s Tarn Taran Sarhali Police Station which was hit by a probable rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), officials said on Saturday.



New Delhi: A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Punjab’s Tarn Taran Sarhali Police Station which was hit by a probable rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), officials said on Saturday.

Eight persons, including Station Head Official (SHO), were present at the police station at the time of the attack late on Friday night.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident. The ammunition was powerful but it rebounded after hitting the wall of the police station.

The police station wall, mirrors of the doors of the ‘sanjh kendra’ and a door scroll were damaged in the incident.

The Sarhali police station is situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway. As of now, the police have not identified the attackers.

Besides a team of forensic experts, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav himself reached the spot and spoke to senior police officials.

The team recovered the rocket launcher from the police station and a part of it from the highway.

As per experts, the attackers might have been in a car and fled soon after launching the rocket.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while speaking at a press event said that the law and order situation in Punjab is under control.

“Gangsters didn’t rise in my era; they were here already. But we are controlling them. We are upgrading our police system,” he said.

Notably, this is the second attack with a rocket launcher in the state. On May 8, Punjab Police Intelligence’s headquarters was attacked in a similar manner.