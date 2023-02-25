ROHAN CITY at Bejai Set to Become New Landmark of Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The leading infrastructure developers of Mangaluru, Rohan Corporation, have launched Rohan City, a world class commercial and residential space on Bejai Main Road, the heart of the city. Dr M N Rajendra Kumar, the icon of the co-operative banking sector of Karnataka, has joined hands with Rohan Corporation as co-promoter for this prestigious and one of its kind world-class project.

Spread across 3.5 acres of land, Rohan City offers 546 luxurious apartments spread across a 6,00,000 sqft residential area in various sizes of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments fully equipped with ultra-modern amenities and 284 commercial units spread across a 2,00,000 sq ft area.

Even with many modern amenities, the prices of flats in Rohan City Bejai are kept at a very affordable level. Not only the rich, but also the middle class and common people can buy apartments and own their houses by just paying a monthly installment of Rs 31,000. Bejai is an area with all the privileges in the city and this enables investors also to get the best return on their investments.

Rohan City is surrounded by several temples, educational institutions, specialty clinics, multiplexes, super- hypermarkets, etc. The KSRTC bus terminal is just a stone’s throw away and the Mangaluru International Airport is just 10 KM away from Rohan City and well connected by road.

Rohan City will be a unique project offering modern facilities like hypermarkets, shopping malls and world-class clubs, all under one roof. The project is already approved by RERA (PRM/KA/RERA/1257/334/PR/211122/005492) and CREDAI and all the major nationalized banks and housing loan institutions. Customers can easily avail of loan facilities from any institution without any hassle.

Rohan City will be completed in December 2025.

Rohan City Special

· 6 lac sq ft residential area

· 2 lac sq ft commercial area

· 546 Apartments

· 284 commercial units with fully automatic escalators & service lifts and 2 level mechanical parking for 4 wheelers (1500) & 2 wheelers

· 1405-1505 sq ft 3 BHK Apartments

· 1075-1135 sq ft 2 BHK Apartments

· 700-810 sq ft 1 BHK Apartments

· Ample 4-wheeler & 2-wheeler parking

Common Amenities :

· 35000 sq ft hypermarket in 2 levels

· 2 escalator for commercial space

· Residential, commercial, hotel, club, swimming pool and ample parking, all under one roof

· Luxury facilities in the heart of Mangaluru at very reasonable prices

· Project approved by major national banks

· Quick loan facility from leading banks

· 100% power backup with diesel generators

· Automatic power change over system

· Advanced security system

· Electric car charging points

· Designed landscape spaces

· Solid waste management system

· Solar PV panels

World Class Club :

· Fully air conditioned

· Reception & spacious lounges

· Students activity room

· Library

· Bar, coffee shop

· Fine dine family restaurant

· Indoor games

· Pools / snooker tables

· Table tennis

· Video games zone

· 3D theater

· Fully equipped gym

· Aerobic / yoga room

· Spa, unisex saloon

· Ayurvedic wellness centre

· Conference hall

· Board room

· Multi-purpose hall

· Basketball / Volleyball/ Badminton court

· Jogging track

· Senior citizen park

· Swimming pool

· Kids play area



ROHAN CORPORATION- The Pride of Mangaluru:

Rohan Corporation has so far completed 24 exquisite projects measuring total 21 lac sq ft, each an architectural marvel, at prime locations in Mangaluru and have won the commendation of all. With an experience of 29 years and over 2,000 satisfied customers, Rohan Corporation has built 15 layouts measuring total 4.70 million sq ft, owns 372 plots spread over 32 acres at Rohan Estate, Pakshikere, has plots of various sizes in Baiturli-Kulshekar on a 7-acre area and has two more projects measuring 10 lac sq ft under construction in Mangaluru.

Rohan Corporation is all set to launch three new projects soon and build new layouts measuring 13 acres at Mukka and about 10 acres at Bondel. Known for on-time completion of projects, Rohan Corporation has generated employment for hundreds.

CONTACT :

ROHAN CORPORATION

Capitanio, Pumpwell, Mangaluru – 575 002

For bookings call:

+91 98454 90100, 98456 07725 / 98456 07724 / 98454 00595

Sales office: Rohan City, Bejai Main Road, Mangaluru – 575 004

www.rohancorporation.in

Like this: Like Loading...