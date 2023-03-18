Rohan Corporation Bags the Times of India Emerging Project of the year Award-2023



Mangaluru: The Times Business Awards were presented in Mysuru on 14 March 2023 at Silent Shores Resort and SPA Mysuru, and the Emerging project of the year was awarded to ‘Rohan City’, Mangaluru, a Project of Rohan Corporation India Pvt ltd, under the Chairmanship of Rohan Monteiro.

The Award was received by Deemanth Suvarna (General Manager, Sales Marketing) & Alphonse Fernandes (Sales Associate) both of Rohan Corporation. Among the many Prestigious institutions & organizations like SCDCC Bank, among others, Rohan Corporation India Pvt ltd. were among 37 organizations awarded with the Times Business Awards, Mysuru- 2023.

L-R : Alphonse Fernandes ; Actress Raashii Khanna; and Deemanth Suvarna

Actor Raashii Khanna presented the awards to business icons at the awards ceremony. The awardees were corporate leaders, emerging entrepreneurs and business professionals from the retail, health, real estate and education sectors.

K.S. Rangappa, Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mysore was the guest of honour. The ceremony was followed by a cultural programme by Trishuli Dance Troupe, Mysuru and Bansuri-tabla performed by Sameer Rao and Adarsh Shenoy.

