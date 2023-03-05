Rohan Corporation India Pvt Ltd celebrates 52nd National Safety Day at ‘Rohan City’ Site

Rohan Corporation India Pvt Ltd celebrates the 52nd National Safety Day at Rohan City Site, with the NSD 2023 theme ” Our Aim – Zero Harm”

Mangaluru: On Saturday, March 4, Rohan Corporation India Pvt Ltd celebrated the 52nd National Safety Day at Rohan City Site Project in Bejai, Mangaluru. Speaking on the occasion, Founder & Managing Director of Rohan Corporation India Pvt Ltd Rohan Monteiro after hoisting the Safety Flag said, “National Safety Day is a significant event because it serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and health in our daily lives, particularly in the workplace. Its goal is to raise awareness about the risks and hazards associated with various occupations and industries, as well as the preventative measures that can be taken. Occupational safety is critical because it protects workers from harm, increases productivity, lowers healthcare costs, and increases regulatory compliance. I am happy to note that you all have worked following the safety measures, thereby avoiding any injuries. Keep up the good work and perform your duties, keeping safety in mind”

National Safety Day is observed every year on March 4 to promote a safe working environment and ensure the safety of people in all aspects. National Safety Day 2023 is marked to raise awareness about safety measures and protocols so that any kind of untoward incident can be averted. The campaign is comprehensive, general and flexible with an appeal to the participating organisations to develop specific activities as per their safety requirements. This year will mark the onset of the 52nd National Safety Day.

The theme for 2023 National Safety Day is ‘Our Aim – Zero Harm’. Every year, the National Safety Council of India (NSC) publishes the theme of National Safety Day and urges organizations to lead the safety campaign to educate people about industrial safety. The occasion serves as an opportunity to highlight the importance of safety measures and precautions in preventing mishaps. It is geared towards increasing the reach of the Safe, Health, and Environment (SHE) movement. Other objectives of the day include bringing together stakeholders from different industrial sectors and encouraging them to participate in the SHE movement. It also aims to promote SHE activities and remind employees, employers and everyone concerned that they must take adequate steps to achieve a safer workplace.

