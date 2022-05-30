‘Role of Alumni in Promoting Entrepreneurship Among Youths….’a Talk by M V Nair

“Role of Alumni in Promoting Entrepreneurship Among Youths- start ups- incubation’-a Talk by M V Nair-the Chairman of the TransUnion CIBIL and 1971 Batch alumnus of St Aloysius College, during the First Session of ‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th JAAI South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA).

Mangaluru: ‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th Jesuit Alumni Association of India (JAAI) South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) was held on Friday, 27 May and ended on 28 May, at the LCRI Hall in the college building.

The first session during the Congress was a talk on “Role of alumni in promoting entrepreneurship among youths- start ups- incubation’”. The resource person for this session was MV Nair, Chairman of the TransUnion CIBIL.and 1971 Batch Alumnus of St Aloysius College, during the First Session of ‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th JAAI South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA). The session was moderated by Prof Edmund Frank. The guest of honour for the session was Fr Biju Babu SJ- the Province Coordinator of Andhra and Telangana.

‘KARAVALI MILANA’- the 16th JAAI South Zone Jesuit Alumni Congress hosted by SACAA

Addressing the audience M V Nair briefing about Case Studies- “Successful Academic Partnerships to support startups said, ” Incubation — State-of-the-art physical infrastructure, training programs, and access to a network of like-minded collaborators and partners. Acceleration — Workshops, diagnostics, problem-solving, bespoke coaching, and support, curated to the startups’ goals and stages; Investment — Non-dilutive, patient as well as venture capital for startups across prototype to scale-up stages; Insights — Rigorous research and data- driven tools, learning resources and insights for entrepreneurs and their champions”

“CIIE.CO’s Bharat Inclusion Initiative (BII) continuum is a unique collaborative approach to create technology enabled inclusive solutions for India’s low and middle income segments-The program has unlocked significant scale for its startups: BII Startups have cumulatively added 31M new consumers, of which ~22M are Lower-and- middle-income and ~50% are women. BII startups have raised ~$ 107 M in follow-on funding across new markets of financial solutions for the poor . A rich library of insights based on 108K+ data points influencing the discourse, policy and practice of financial inclusion across varied timelines”.

“Rizwan Koita has set up multiple institutions across industry and not-for-profit, all of which are focused on driving the importance of Digital Health initiatives — Digital Health Technology company founded in 2005 .Leading provider of consulting and digital technology to healthcare and life sciences companies . Specialized solutions, services and products that enable clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey. 130+ healthcare & life sciences clients, 5000+ deployments at provider & payer locations”

“Not-for-profit organization founded 5 years ago- Two key focus areas – Digital Health and NGO Transformation. Partners with leading academic institutions, hospitals, health tech companies, and NGOs to drive Digital Health adoption in India. Works with NGOs with proven operating models and collaborates with them to scale effectively. A new center at IIT Bombay launched in June 2021 focused on driving academic programs, research, and industry collaborations in Digital Health”

“Key programs: Ph.D.-Program in Digital Health, Interdisciplinary Dual Degree with Masters in Healthcare Informatics, Minor Program in HealthCare Informatics, upcoming M.Tech. program in Healthcare Informatics. Partnership with institutions & Corporation, the Impact– Support across life cycle: Pre-Incubation; Incubation and Acceleration. Tech & Infra support, Financial Support as well as Mentoring and Coaching; Support for Product Development and Manufacturing as well as Testing and Product Certification support; Helping start-ups build visibility and creating a business network 3 years incubation support to startups from varied technology and science area”

“Support across life cycle: Pre-Incubation, Incubation and Acceleration; Tech & Infra support, Financial Support as well as Mentoring and Coaching; Support for Product Development and Manufacturing as well as Testing and Product Certification support; Helping start-ups build visibility and creating a business network; Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is an umbrella organization at IIT Bombay for fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing tech start-ups”

“3 years incubation support to startups from varied technology and science area; Support across life cycle: Pre-Incubation, Incubation and Acceleration Tech & Infra support, Financial Support as well as Mentoring and Coaching; Support for Product Development and Manufacturing as well as Testing and Product Certification support; Helping start-ups build visibility and creating a business network”

“Partnership with Corporates helps in providing mentorship (industry expertise), investments (for- profit as well as CSR) as well as network (access to potential business partners). Partnership with Govt. Departments and Multilateral Organizations to get access to Grants (e.g. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s TIDE 2.0 programme) as well as visibility. Dedicated Management Team and Board of Advisors to bring requisite focus and generate momentum. Critical to build entrepreneurial culture within the academic institute (e.g. through student entrepreneurship-cell, talks by founders etc.), to create initial start-up cohorts internally” added M V Nair.

The talk was followed by interaction with the audience, where a bunch of queries asked by the participants were answered to the point by M V Nair. Itw as a very informational and beneficial talk .