Roman Catholic priest arrested for hate speech about Bharat Mata, Hindus. PM, Amit Shah

Chennai: A Roman Catholic priest in Kanniyakumari was arrested by a special police team for his hate speech against Hindus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As his disparaging remarks went viral on the social media, police booked the priest Fr George Ponniah for spreading hate and enmity between religious groups.

As Ponniah, who had denied making any such remarks and tendered an apology if his remarks had hurt anyone, went into hiding to evade.

Five special teams, formed to nab him, traced him to a place called Kallikudi in Madurai, using his mobile phone signals and arrested him today.

He was being taken to Nagercoil for detailed questioning after which he would be produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

He had also made controversial and disparaging remarks about ‘Bharat Mata’ and Hindu religion, which was condemned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kuzhithurai.

Addressing a meeting at Arumanai in protest against the closure of churches, the ban on conducting prayers in houses and the denial of permission for renovating or constructing churches on private ‘patta’ lands, he made disparaging remarks about Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah.

He also alleged that Nagercoil BJP MLA M.R. Gandhi was responsible for the 1982 Mandaikaadu communal riots.

He also claimed that the DMK’s victory in the recent Assembly elections was the “alms given by the Christians and the Muslims”, triggering condemnation from State Minorities Commission Chairman Peter Alphonse.

As his remarks triggered condemnation from various quarters, the Arumunai Police, on a spate of complaints, including from the BJP, registered cases against Ponniah under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups of religion, race, etc.), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the feelings of any class by insulting religion or religious beliefs), 505 (ii) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

He was also booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC, and under Sec 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act for organizing the meeting, by violating the COVID pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP staged a protest demonstration in Vellore and other districts demanding detention of Ponaiah under Goondas Act and under the provisions of National Security Act for promoting hatred among religious groups.

