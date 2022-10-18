‘Rosario Fun Fete – 2022’ held at Rosario Cathedral

Mangaluru: Rosario Cathedral organised ‘Rosario Fun Fete – 2022’ at Rosario School Ground on 16th October 2022.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the Parish Priest Rev. Fr Alfred Pinto. The Chief Guest of the program was Mr A.B.P Pais from Fatima Ward, Rosario Cathedral. After the inauguration, there were cultural programs from the students of Rosario English Higher Primary School as well as the children of Rosario Cathedral. The special attraction of the Cultural Show was the ‘Tiger Dance’ performed by students of Rosario English Medium School.

Later there was a ‘Mega Housie Housie’. There were many Food & Snacks counters, Fun Games counters, Children’s Play Area, Home Product Counters, Spot Games and music by DJ Wallston. A huge crowd participated in the ‘Rosario Fun Fete 2022’ actively and joyfully the whole day. There was a ‘Baila Dance’ which was enjoyed by the children and all parishioners.

‘Rosario Fun Fete – 2022’ was initiated and organised under the leadership of Assistant Parish Priest Fr Vinod Lobo. Vice President of Parish Pastoral Council Mr Gilbert D’Silva, Secretary Mrs Hazel Menezes, Event Coordinator Mr Melwyn Sequiera, President of Rosario Youth Movement Mr Leroy Crasta and others were present. The event was compered by Mr Philip Pereira.

