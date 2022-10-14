‘Rosario Fun Fete 2022’ on October 16

Mangaluru: Rosario Cathedral, Mangalore will be organizing ‘Rosario Fun Fete 2022’ at Rosario School Ground on Sunday, 16th Oct 2022 from 9 am to 3 pm.

There will be lots of Fun Games, Entertainment, Ice Cream, Snacks & Non-Veg Food Counters, Mega Housie-Housie, Spot Games, Star of the Day, Children’s Play Area, Home Product Counters, DJ & Baila Dance etc.

During the event, there will be a Cultural Show by Rosario School Students and Rosario Cathedral Parishioners. Entry is Free and open to all.

Like this: Like Loading...