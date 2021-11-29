Roshan Martis Elected President of Kuwait Pangla Association

Kuwait: Roshan Martis was elected as the President of Kuwait Pangla Association (KPA), during the annual meeting, held recently at Avanti Palace, Salmiya, Kuwait.

The meeting began with an invocation. Joslin D’Souza welcomed the gathering. KPA General Secretary Maxim Noronha read out the annual report and Treasurer Manoj Rego presented the accounts statement.

President Naveen Monis expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his committee and KPA members for their whole-hearted support during his tenure as president and assured all support for the new committee.

Jerald Quadras conducted the procedure for electing the new committee for the year 2022 / 2023. All the positions were chosen unanimously.

Core Committee:

President – Roshan Martis

Vice President – Nelson Monis

Secretary – Glanet Castelino

Treasurer – Santosh Rodrigues

Joint secretary – Laveena Castelino

Cultural Secretary – Manoj Stephen Rego

Public Relations Officer – Leena Fernandes

Auditor – Priya Cardoza

Advisory Committee

Naveen Monis, Vivian Rodrigues, Rudolf D’Mello

Committee Members

Roshan Quadras, Jerald Quadras, Joslin D’Souza,

George D’Souza, Ronald D’Silva, Manoj Cardoza

Newly elected President, Roshan Martis expressed his happiness for being chosen to lead KPA and requested everyone to continue their support to take the KPA forward.

The event witnessed many members taking part in the AGM as it was also an opportunity to meet everyone after the Pandemic lockdown.

General Secretary Maxim Noronha, who is leaving Kuwait for good, was felicitated on the occasion. He has served KPA as President, General Secretary and in various other positions in the committee for almost two decades.

The event also had lots of entertainment and games. Joslin D’Souza compered the programme.

Report by Glanet Castelino