Roshni Nilaya Alumnus Raj B Shetty Releasing His 2nd Film ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’

Spread the love



















Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work , Mangaluru 2007 Batch Alumnus, Raj B Shetty, Actor & Director Releasing His 2nd Film ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ on 19 November 2021 statewide, including silver screens in Kudla. Huge student crowd at Roshini Nilaya welcomed the movie-promo truck at their campus on Monday, 15 November, and there was fun, laughter and interaction with the film crew. Raj B Shetty is buoyed by the response to the trailer of His second movie, since it is vastly different from his debut film, “Ondu Motteya Kathe”.

Mangaluru: Set in the backdrop of the coastal and cultural city of modern-day Mangaluru, Hari and his soulmate Shiva rise together to great heights only to face off as bitter enemies resulting in their own downfall and destruction, in thai Crime, Thriller and action movie ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’, all set to be released statewide on 19 November 2021, including silver screens in Kudla. The movie features two males leads, Rishab Shetty as well as the actor-director Raj B Shetty; produced and written by Raj B Shetty, Ravi Rai Kalasa and Vachan Shetty under Lighter Buddha Films. The music for the film has been scored by Midhun Mukundan and the film is releasing on November 19th 2021. The main Stars are Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Raj B. Shetty, Rishab Shetty, among others

Director and actor Raj B Shetty is buoyed by the response to the trailer of his second movie, since it is vastly different from his debut film, Ondu Motteya Kathe. Now, One of the most keenly awaited films among film buffs is Raj B Shetty’s comeback directorial vehicle, which is titled Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Raj is one of the protagonists of the film and actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty plays the other lead character.

Speaking about his movie to the media, Raj had revealed, “As you can understand from the title, it alludes to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Their demeanor has played inspiration to this gangster film. This story traces the journey of two people who enter rowdyism by mistake and how they use it for power play and dominance. One of them is a calm and calculated person, who knows how to handle every situation, inspired by Lord Vishnu. The other person is far more impulsive and has no control over his actions at times, which is inspired from Lord Shiva the destroyer.”

Raj had further stated, “This film is entirely based in Mangaluru. For those that are familiar with the underworld scene in the region, there might be instances that feel similar to what they’ve heard or read about. That said, this is not a film based on any real story. There may be inspirations from incidents that have happened in the region to give the film an authentic touch. Apart from Rishab and me, Gopalkrishna Deshpande plays an important role. It also features actors who have worked with me in Ondu Motteya Kathe like Prakash Thumminad, as well as some newcomers.”

“I believe that the plot is an experience, which is enhanced by the actors, music and visuals. The trailer for the film gave people a peek into the world they will get to see. I’ve been seen in comical roles earlier, but my role in this film is vastly different. What has surprised me most is people’s reaction to the trailer. They have accepted the content and have shared that they are eager to see the film. The film is meant for a theatrical experience. We waited it out to ensure we got that. It has been heartening to see how people have accepted cinema once again in the theatres and this has been encouraging for our team. We have just showcased a peek of what will be seen. Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana is a story I had in my mind for a long time and I am happy it has come to fruition in the right manner and people are ready to accept new and experimental content. We are all set for the release and we are excited to showcase this film to everyone,” had said Raj.

The compere Abhishek from Bengaluru interacted with the students and faculties of Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, and Prof Vineetha K- Controller of Examination, Mrs Cecilia Goveas- HoD of Economics Dept; Mrs Anuradha Shetty- HoD of Rural development Dept; Ms Rosa Nimmy Mathew-HoD Counselling Dept gave their thoughts on Raj B Shetty and the upcoming movie ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’. The movie promo-truck started from Bengaluru last week, and Roshini Nilaya was their maiden stop in Mangaluru, followed by promo at St Aloysius College, Canara College and Sahyadri College-Adyar. Rajesh, the Art Director of the movie was also present, and he also happens to be the Alumnus of Roshni Nilaya in the same year Raj Shetty graduated in 2007.

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (GGVV) marks the 11th film for music director Midhun Mukundan and his second film with director and lead actor Raj B Shetty, with whom he worked in ‘Ondu Motteya Kathe’. Midhun has composed four songs for the film, produced under Lighter Buddha Films banner and is presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios. ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’ promises a raw, visceral portrait of human behavior and bravado. The film’s trailer had interesting music contrasting the visuals, which also received praise.

Like this: Like Loading...