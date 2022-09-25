‘Roshni Nilaya’ & ‘Inland Indoor’ Recipients of Nitte-KBL MSME Business Awards

‘Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Valencia, Mangaluru bagged the ‘BEST EDUCATION INSTITUTION AWARD” & ‘Inland Indoor’ -the Interior Designing & Building owned by Meraj Yusuf, bagged the ‘OUTSTANDING ENTREPRENEUR (Service) Award (Yusuf is the son of Chairman & Managing Director Inland Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, Siraj Ahmed) the Recipients NITTE – Karnataka Bank Ltd MSME Conclave & Business Awards 2022, held at Hotel Ocean Pearl on Saturday, 24 September 2022

Mangaluru: Atal Incubation Center NITTE and Karnataka Bank Limited (KBL) came together, along with the members of the MSME Industry to celebrate the best of MSMEs at the NITTE-KBL MSME Conclave & Business Awards 2022, at Hotel Ocean Pearl on 24 September 2022.

The Conclave was inaugurated by Vishal Hegde, Pro-chancellor Nitte University, Balachandra –COO Karnataka Bank and CA Ullas Kamath –founder UK&Co were present as guests. Vishal Hegde while delivering the Inaugural address explained the need to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs in the ever-changing Business environment. He appealed to the owners of MSMEs to adopt a transparent system in Managing the day-to-day operations and always strive for excellence. Dr A.P Achar – CEO of Atal Incubation Center, Nitte welcomed and provided an overview of the conclave

The Conclave experienced five-panel sessions on enhancing the competitiveness of the MSEand its implementation towards business growth. The industry leaders addressed the MSMEs, who participated wholeheartedly and, in vibrant colours. Also, the investment firms (VC/Angels) met select MSMEs to assess the feasibility of investment options in the promising enterprises.

BEST EDUCATION INSTITUTION AWARD- Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru

The evening witnessed a wholesome of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) bagging honours across various award categories, such as the functional excellence awards, outstanding skills awards, jury recognition awards and the special category awards.

OUTSTANDING ENTREPRENEUR AWARD (Service)- Meraj Yusuf-Managing Partner, INLAND INDOOR

Nitte KBL MSME Business Excellence Award Ceremony was inaugurated by Mahabaleshwara MD & CEO of Karnataka Bank. Dr Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice Chancellor Nitte Deemed to be University was present as Chief guest. Other guests of honour were Dr Ashok Alur- Director, Centre Excellence for FPO nGOK; Kishore Kumar Kodgi- President, CAMPCO; Gokuldas Pai- Chief Business Officer, Karnataka Bank; Ravindra Babu M- Field GM- Union Bank of India, FMG Office, Mangaluru; Vinay Gupta- Network, DGM- Bank of Baroda, Mangaluru; Ashoka Thammayya- HR-Director, Schneider Electric Industrial Services, among others.

NITTE-KBL MSME Business Excellence Award recognises and acknowledges Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, demonstrating a commitment to creating sustainable business through leadership and innovation. Participation in Business Excellence Awards offers the platform and an ecosystem to fuel the growth and promote themselves to investors and industry partners for longevity.

OUTSTANDING WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR- Ms Vathika Pai, Managing Partner, Nirmala Travels, Mangaluru

BEST SOCIAL ENTERPRISE (Waste Management)- Dilraj Alva- Managing Director, Mangala Resource Management Pvt Ltd

There were 26 awards presented to the awardees in different business fields, among whom were ROSHNI NILAYA School of Social Work, Mangaluru bagging the BEST EDUCATION INSTITUTION Award, which was accepted by Dr Julirt C, the Principal of Roshni Nilaya, joined by Dr Jenis Mary-Vice Principal, and other faculties; The ‘OUTSTANDING ENTREPRENEUR (Service) was bagged by Meraj Yusuf, the Managing Partner of Ínlan Indoor’- an interior Designing and Building firm started in 2013. Meraj Yusuf is the son of Chairman & Managing Director of Inland Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd Siraj Ahmed).

The OUTSTANDING WOMAN ENTREPRENEUR AWARD went to Ms Vathika Pai, the Head of Operations of Nirmala Travels, Mangaluru started by her parents in 1971. The EXCELLENCE in HOSPITALITY & SERVICES Award was bagged by Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangaluru started in 1994, and the Award was accepted by Girish, the Vice President of the hotel; the BEST SOCIAL ENTERPRISE Award was bagged by Mangala Resource Management Pvt Ltd, a waste management firm, and the award was accepted by Dilraj Alva, the Managing Director of the firm, joined by Ranjan Bellarpady-the Executive Director and Sachin Shetty- Director.

The Awards ceremony was eloquently and professionally compered by Dr Vijayandra Vasant-the Hon secretary of Udupi Chamber of Commerce & Industry who kept the audience in a happy mood with his witty punchlines joined by Ms Soujanya Hegde- model and fashion diva, who meticulously entertained the audience with her compere talents and glamour.

NITTE-KBL MSME CONCLAVE – 2022 on Enhancing Competitiveness of MSMEs:

Introduction: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have been globally considered as an engine of economic growth and analytical instruments for promoting equitable development. The MSME sector contributes significantly to the economic and social development of the country by fostering Entrepreneurship and generating employment opportunities. The growth and development of the MSME sector are closely interwoven with our quest to become a global economic power.

Despite their high enthusiasm and inherent capabilities to grow, MSMEs in India face several problems like the sub-optimal scale of operation, technological obsolescence, supply chain inefficiencies, increasing domestic and global competition, fund shortages, and change in manufacturing strategies and turbulent and uncertain market scenarios. MSMEs must adopt innovative approaches to survive and compete with large and global enterprises. In this context, the Nitte-KBL MSME Conclave on enhancing competitiveness is organised. The discussions in this event will be centred on various strategies to enhance the competitiveness of MSMEs in India.

Objectives:

Nitte KBL – MSME Conclave – 2022 aims to identify the critical Challenges in enhancing the competitiveness of MSMEs and suggest appropriate strategies and solutions for enhancing the competitiveness of the MSEs. Further, the event aims to create a platform for MSMEs, Investors, Financial Institutions, Policy Makers, Technology providers and other industry leaders to share knowledge, experiences and Technology for sustainable growth of MSMEs in the regions.

