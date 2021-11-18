Roshni Nilaya Student Ananya Singh Crowned ‘Global Miss International India Universe’ Felicitated

Spread the love



















Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru PostGraduate (Counselling) Student Ananya Singh Crowned ‘Global Miss International India Universe’ Felicitated by her College amidst a large audience of Management, Faculty, staff and students

Mangaluru: Mirror..Mirror on the Wall, Ananya Singh is the prettiest among all! Fringe or no fringe, this gorgeous and stunning Mangalorean lass, who is currently pursuing her PostGraduate studies in Counselling at Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Valencia, Mangaluru was recently crowned as “Global Miss International India Universe’ organized by Global India Entertainment Production, in New Delhi on 11 November 2021. A couple of days after her stunning success in the pageant, Ananya is really overwhelmed and excited because she is now eligible to represent India in the International Pageant to be held in Singapore soon.

Winning the title, Ananya has brought pride to Mangaluru, her family and her College and we should all be proud of her. For her love is the purest emotion that can’t be expressed in words. Looking the youthful she is, Ananya is a damsel with a lot of gusto and a resplendent personality. Seeing her during the felicitation programme, and also during an interview for Mangalorean.com, Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean noticed that Ananya is incredibly sharp, intelligent, confident, and poised, and she was unbelievably good while interviewing. When asked who inspired and motivated her in modelling activities, she said it was her parents, especially her mother who motivated her to take part in every activity, whether cultural, social or spiritual, and embedded in them the importance of family and human values.

Looking at her nature, Ananya is more than just a beauty and socialite, She is a go-getter and an achiever- her recent success in the pageant is proof. Ananya Singh has always understood fashion and style to be an expression of the unique and beautiful inner self of each individual person. Her simple and modest demeanor translated into the sense of fashion which she appreciates herself. Ever since she won the Title, she seems to have found that her sense of style has become more expressive of who she is. This Pageant has provided a fascinating glimpse into how Indian standards of femininity have been defined, projected, maintained, and challenged.

Ms Rosa Mathew Ramapuram , the Assistant Professor and HoD in Counselling Department at Roshni Nilaya while introducing her student Ananya during the felicitation programme held on Wednesday, 17 November said, ” I am profusely overjoyed to introduce my dear student, the winner of the title “ Global Miss International India Universe” Knowing her for last 1.5 years from the first conversation we had over the phone where she narrated her interest and purpose in taking up PG in counselling.I am sure that our conversations never ended further continuing with discussion on the subject, selfgrowth etc . Ananya is a humble, polite, adaptable and an empathetic Person, a quick learner, creative, patient and integrated when it comes to academics”.

Ms Rosa further said, “Before going to New Delhi for the event, Ananya approached me to convey her plan, unsure as she was worried about her internals, classes yet at the same time interest and excitement in getting selected. With the support from her family especially her Grandma I am sure that Ananya is happy about the decision she took,and I am sure overwhelmed with joy on her receiving the award and more than that according to quote, Ananya words “ I am feeling blessed to receive lots of love, appreciation and wishes from people known and unknown.” I on behalf of everyone at Roshni Nilaya wish Ananya,the very best for when she will be representing India, Internationally very soon at Singapore”.

Dr Juliet C J, the Principal pof Roshni Nilaya praising the achievement of Ananya said, “It is indeed a proud moment for all of us at Roshni Nilya, that our student has emerged as a winner in the Beauty pageant, and that soo she will be representing India at the International beauty pageant in Singapore. Being genuine and full of humility, Ananya has shown great importance to her family, thereby making her family happy, and so also our institution. She has never forgotten her roots. Her faculty and classmates in the M Sc Counselling department are totally overjoyed and proud of her. She has also gained a lot from the training she received from her counselling studies, which helped her in her journey in this beauty pageant. I can say that her inner beauty is prominent, and I am confident that she will be an excellent Counsellor”.

Ananya born to Rajpal Singh and Ms Pramila Belthangadi Sheshagiri in 1996 in Mangaluru, the family moved to Dehradun where Ananya pursued her schooling and intermediate at Scholar’s Home. Further she pursued honors in BA with history major and psychology minor at Gargi College -New Delhi, and also graduated in Event Management from National Academy of Event management and Development -Noida. At present She is pursuing her masters in Counselling studies at School of Social work Roshini Nilaya. Ananya has a younger brother who is pursuing his Pre-University studiat St Aloysius PU college, Mangaluru

To her credits Ananya has worked as an artist in one of the biggest musical drama Zangoora- the gypsy prince at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurgaon. Dance being her strength she has performed at Virasat music festival, NDTV Gadget Guru awards and also performed for the renowned Choreographer Shaimak Davars with Victory Art Foundation. Dance is also one of the talent which contributed to this prestigious Global Beauty Pageant award

A beauty pageant or beauty contest is a competition that mainly focuses on the physical beauty of its contestants, although such contests also incorporate personality, intelligence, talent, and answers to judges’ questions as judged criteria. This pageantry gave a chance for young women like Ananya to unleash her talents and expose her beauty. But what one realizes beyond that is her warm and straight forward attitude towards life – beautiful, inspiring and infectious. Having a superb physique and flawless skin, a brief conversation with her revealed that she is a strong young lady with engaging thoughts, and her attitude, her confidence, made it clear that she is extraordinary- and she has a very good chance of winning the International Pageantry Title- And surely she will make her parents, relatives, her Institution , well-wishers and friends proud when she gets that International Title!

As they say the three qualities that every woman should have are – Confidence- In who she is and her choices; Compassion- For every living being around her. Charisma- Because every woman has it. It’s just a matter of radiating it out- and for that matter Ananya has all three qualities, and she has proved it. She also believes in Humility, Resilience and the Courage to be independent. When asked what she has to say about her success, she said, “Success is measured by the level of inner happiness and contentment a person feels in doing what they are doing. It is a great feeling to be the winner of a beauty pageant. The best part about it is that my loved ones are so happy for me. It is making me feel truly special. I did not expect to be a winner, but yes, I definitely knew I had it in me to make a mark. This was my first experience as a model, but I have had a lot of exposure on stage before. My parents are extremely proud and thrilled about the beginning of a new journey. As always they have extended immense support so I do well during my reign”

Following is the excerpts from the exclusive interview with Ms Ananya Singh :

Q: How does it feel winning the title? What were your expectations of winning? What was your reaction after winning the Title?

It truly feels surreal! The best part about winning is how my loved ones are so happy and excited about it. Winning is special, but their reaction is much more special to me.

I did not expect to be a winner, but yes, I definitely knew I had it in me to make a mark.

Q: How did entering into such a beauty pageant happen? How did you prepare yourself for this beauty pageant ?

I came across the Mangaluru auditions on instagram and I immediately knew I had to take part in it. The auditions happened, I got selected, and that’s how it started.

Since I had very little time to prepare myself, I researched about it on the internet and learnt all that I could to present myself confidently.

Q : How did you adjust with your studies and getting ready for the beauty peagent*

Yes, it was a little tricky, but the faculty was very understanding and supportive. They made it possible for me to manage my studies and prepare for the pageant.

Q: How were you different from the other contestants? What made you unique?

All the contestants were amazing in their own way but I think my smile and personality made me unique.

Q: Winning this title, do you have any ideas for a change in your career for the future?

Winning this pageant has definitely opened a new door for me. I am eagerly looking forward to new opportunities coming my way.

Q: What do you think would be the three qualities that every young woman should have?

Humility, Resilience and the Courage to be independent. I believe these three qualities are essential for every young woman.

Q: What is your style inspiration? What is your favorite item in your closet?

I don’t have a particular style inspiration, but I have a soft spot for formal wear. The favourite items in my closet have to be my blazer and saree.

Q: What is your favorite social media platform to use and why?

It is Instagram. I follow so many influential people who encourage ideals like body positivity, women empowerment, living plastic free life and various other talented creators and artists. It also keeps me connected to the people I’ve interacted with throughout my life.

Q: What do your parents have to say about your achievement in this pageant?

They are beyond happy. They said that they always believed in me and I am glad I made them proud.

Q: How would you define your personal style? What do you see when you look in the mirror?

My personal style is all about being comfortable with myself, even my imperfections. When I look at the mirror I see a confident person who is very comfortable in her own skin.

Q: From where you stand right now how does life look ?

I am someone who focuses on the present moment, and right now, I am feeling blessed, loved and appreciated. This is more than I could have ever asked for.

Q: What would be your greatest achievement that will make you feel your life was a huge success ?

For me, success means satisfaction. I tend to find satisfaction and contentment in whatever I do. I give it my all, and therefore the process itself becomes a success to me.

Q: Okay, later in the year, if you were to choose from films and modeling, what would you choose?

Both are beautiful forms of art and creativity. It really feels unfair to choose between the two. Both the opportunities are welcome right now.

Q :If you could high-five anyone in the world who would it be and why?

I guess I would high-five anyone who is by my side at that moment. Everyone has a beautiful journey, everyone is a hero or heroine in their own life, and I would love to appreciate them for being wherever they are today.

Q: Being a beautiful young lady yourself, who would you consider as the most beautiful woman, and why?

For me, my mother is the most beautiful woman. Whatever I am today, I am because of her. She is my inspiration to work hard, to be kind and humble, to help people in need, and to be independent in life.

Q : What are your future plans?

My short term goal is focusing on my masters and at the same time I’ll be looking forward to more such opportunities, where I can prove myself.

Q: What is that you would like to share with Mangalorean.com readers? Also some words of advice to young girls who may want to follow in your footsteps.

I would encourage the readers to be kind and genuine. I truly believe in the power of love, tolerance and knowledge, and all of us should consciously work to add value to self.

To the young girls out there, I’d like to say, love and appreciate yourself for being so beautiful. When you practice self-love, you’ll become the best version of yourself and no one can stop you from achieving your dreams.

Team Mangalorean, while congratulating Ananya Singh on her achievement, would like to wish her all success when she walks the ramp to win the big International Title in Singapore. Success galore!

