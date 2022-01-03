Roshni Nilaya to Mark ‘Crime Prevention Month- Dec ’21’ organized Crime Awareness Street Plays

Mangaluru: In virtue of the “Crime Prevention Month December 2021” the students of department of Criminology, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru in collaboration with Mangaluru City Police, under the guidance of Hariram Shankar, IPS DCP ( law & order) and P.A.Hedge, ACP Central Sub division reached out to the general public by performing Crime awareness Street play at thirteen different locations of Mangaluru City like Forum Fiza Mall-Pandeshwar, Service Bus Stop-Hampankatta, KSRTC Bus stop, Bharath Mall-Lalbagh,Gandhi Park,Urwa Store Bus stop, Kodical ground, City Center Mall-KS Rao Road,, Central Market, Rao and Rao Circle, Kadri temple area ,Kankanady bus stop and Kadri park, among other locations

The Students performed Street Play on various forms of crime like Harassment in the public transport, Drug abuse and ill effects of drug use, chain snatching and cheating, eve teasing, the evils of the cyber space and lastly the outcome of rash and negligent driving. The team also made the general public aware on how to prevent such mishaps in the society and how to protect oneself from such evils.

The team concluded the play by imparting an effective collection of quotes which went hand in hand with the whole concept of the play. The students of the Street play team also made the public aware on how to prevent such situations in future. The street play was tremendously appreciated by officials and the general public. The program was coordinated by Ms.Sarik Ankitha, Head UG department of Criminology, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru

The Crime Prevention Month, designated as such with the intent of empowering citizens to help prevent crime in the community and make their neighborhoods safer places to live. Toward that goal, the Police Department encourages citizens to be mindful of the simple steps they can take to help reduce crime in their neighborhoods. A lot of the crimes that take place in many residential neighborhoods are property crimes, burglaries, harassment, assault, chain snatching among the common ones. Among the things people can do to protect their homes and vehicles are installing adequate lighting in dark areas around the outside of the house, making sure door and window locks are strong, having a dog at home, making sure to lock vehicle doors, and not leaving valuables in vehicles. Other things to remember: Keep your property clean and maintained to eliminate hiding spots, install an alarm system, and only open your garage door when you are pulling a vehicle in or out. It’s relatively simple stuff that can have positive results by making yourself a tougher target for criminals.

When you are out and about, whether heading to some stores or visiting friends elsewhere in town or in another city, try to park in an area with good lighting that is not too far from where you will be. As you are leaving or returning to your vehicle, be aware of others around you. Lock your doors once inside your vehicle. Back in your own neighborhood, it is important to know your neighbors so everyone can protect each other by being aware of and alert to what is taking place in the neighborhood each day. The people who know their neighborhood best are the people who live there. They know who belongs and who does not. If something does not look right or is out of place or unusual, it is worth having the police check it out in case it holds the potential for criminal activity. If you are a woman, don’t go out after dark, if it is really not needed.

Helping members of a neighborhood make good contact with each other. The works of Roshni Nilaya Criminology department joined along with the police department to provide education and information regarding crime prevention and safety enhancement should be appreciated and commended. The observance is meant to recognize and celebrate crime prevention, while promoting awareness of issues such as victimization, volunteerism, and creating safer, more caring communities. While Crime Prevention Month is a good time to be reminded of that, taking action to prevent crime and make local neighborhoods safer is something that needs to be done every day of the year.