Roshni Nilaya to Organize National Conference-‘ HR Transformation-The Future is Now

Mangaluru: Department of Human Resources, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru in association with the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Mangalore chapter and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) is organizing a National Level Conference on the theme “HR Transformation – The Future is now” on 20 & 21 April 2023. There will be an HR FEST also on part of this conference.

Ananth Prabhu G, Professor and Principal Investigator, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management and Cyber Law and Security Expert will inaugurate the conference at 10.00 AM. Dheeraj Shetty, Associate Vice President –Human Resources, Ultraviolet Automotive, Bengaluru and Chairman NIPM Mangalore Chapter will be the Guest of Honour and Dr Sophia N Fernandes, Principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, will preside.

The expert sessions on Employee Experience & Engagement, Impactful Reward Management and HR owning Business Transformation will be addressed by Anand James D Silva, Former Country HR Manager, Hewlett and Packard (HP), Bengaluru, Nitin Kumar, Associate Vice President – HR, Infra. market, Bengaluru and Prashant Miranda, Resource Manager (HR – Talent Acquisition) TRU Global Software India Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru respectively.

The valedictory ceremony of the meet will be held on 21st April 2023 at 04:00 PM. Mr Santhosh Pai, Head – of Human Resources, BASF India Ltd, Mangaluru will be the Chief Guest and Dr Jenis P Mary, Vice Principal of the college will preside.

Report submitted by Dr Sebastin K V, Organising Secretary

Like this: Like Loading...