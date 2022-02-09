Roshni Nilaya Ventures with Fortuwest UK to Facilitate Intl Academic & Training Programmes

SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK ROSHNI NILAYA AND FORTUWEST INTERNATIONAL SOCIAL WORK ROSHNI NILAYA, CENTRE FOR INTERNATIONAL ACADEMIC NETWORK (CIAN) ventures with Fortuwest UK to facilitate international academic and Occupation network with related courses and training programmes

Mangaluru: “FLY TO YOUR DREAM COUNTRY” WITH THE A GLOBAL ROAD MAP VISION BY SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK ROSHNI NILAYA AND FORTUWEST INTERNATIONAL SOCIAL WORK ROSHNI NILAYA, CENTRE FOR INTERNATIONAL ACADEMIC NETWORK (CIAN) ventures with Fortuwest UK to facilitate international academic and Occupation network with related courses and training programmes on the significant day 02.02.2022 in Nav Jeevan Marg, Ullal, Extension Service Centre, Mangaluru.

Dr Juliet C.J, Principal and Dr Jenis Mary, Vice Principal and Director, Centre of International Academic Network in collaboration with Ms Jisna John and Jobin John, founders of Fortuwest International have envisioned this programme in order to respond to the need of the hour. The Centre was inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Cyprian Pinto, Parish Priest, Permannur, who also celebrated the Eucharist and implored the blessings of the almighty. Dr Jenis Mary, Jobin John, Ms Vineetha, Ms Evelyn Bennis, Dr Sandra Lobo, Ms Fareeda Goveas had joined for the cutting of the cake to mark the occasion.

Dr Jenis Mary, the Vice-Principal and Director of the centre shared a few words on this auspicious occasion. She spoke on this centre opening the gates to new horizons and the guiding hand of the Almighty in creating this space. She further shared the motivation in setting up this Centre to equip the students with needed language and work skills to study and work abroad.

Jobin John, the founder of Fortuwest International shared the vision and mission of the centre. He also gave a detailed structure on how the courses will be conducted and the facilities available. This Centre will cater for learners across the nation from all the institutions besides the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya. The Centre has already begun well with a good number of students who have sought admission for various courses such as IELTS, OET and Spoken English. A book titled ‘Social Workers Recruitment to the UK’ was released and presented to Ms Evelyn Bennis, Secretary of the institute by Antony, the teaching staff of Fortuwest International. It has been planned to offer a series of lectures on “Scope for Global Employability” for the students of all the departments.

Ms Evelyn Bennis, Secretary of the institute addressed the gathering and stated that “through this centre, we aim to build a sustainable society and hence become fruitful in service’. Dr Jenis Mary summed up the event and expressed her gratitude for making the event a flourishing one!

Report by: Ms Sarik Ankitha -Faculty, Dept of Criminology, Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru