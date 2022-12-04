Roshni Niliya hosts International Conference on ‘Minority Discourse’

Department of English, School Of Social Work, Roshni Niliya hosts International Conference on ‘Minority Discourse’

Mangaluru: A multidisciplinary International Conference on ‘Minority Discourse’ was hosted by the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya Mangalore on December 3.

The conference was organized by the Department of English in association with the IQAC of the college. Dr Nelson D’Souza, Professor, at Western Sydney University graced the occasion as the chief guest and addressed the delegates.

Dr Malini Hebbar, Principal of Swastika National School and former HOD of English, St Agnes Centre for Postgraduate Studies and Research delivered the keynote address. The Secretary of the Institute of Social Service, Evelyn Benis presided over the inaugural programme.

An MOU was signed by Dr Fr Titto Vallavanthara, Director, Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor, Kerala and Dr Jennis Mary, Vice principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangalore.

Akuma Ifeanyichukwa, Nigeria, Research Scholar and M Sc (Research Ethics) Yenepoya University lead the first technical session on “Negotiating Hegemony”.

Dr Titto Vallavanthara, Director, Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor, Kerala led the second technical session on “Society from Subaltern Context”.

Research papers were presented by scholars and delegates on various sub-themes on Minority Languages and Literature, Marginalization and Othering, Negotiating Hegemony, Voices from the Fringes and Society from the Subaltern Context. The conference had delegates from Volda University, Norway, Africa, Yemen, the President of the World Youth Forum Anwar, Afganisthan and other nationalities.

The Best Paper Award was presented to Merlin D’Souza and Prathiksha, students of St Agnes Centre for PG Studies and Research on the paper titled “Popular Cinema and its Denial of Female Agency”. Dr Kiran Prasad, Head of the Department of Sociology, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya moderated the session.

A concept presentation was put forth which was followed by a classical dance performance on the concept of the minority by the students of the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya.

Professor Maria D’Costa, Director of UXCEL.org, former HOD of English, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya graced the occasion as the Chief Guest at the valedictory. Dr Jenis Mary, Vice Principal, School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya presided over the programme.

Assistant Professor Vandana D’Souza, Organizing Secretary and Assistant Professor Vineetha Pereira, Covener, Department of English organized the event in association with Associate Professor Cecilia Goveas, Co-ordinator of the IQAC.