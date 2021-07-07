Spread the love



















Roshni Pinto Takes Charge as President of Winners Club Toastmasters

Mangaluru: The new team of office bearers of Winners Club Toastmasters for the year 2021-22 led by President Roshini Pinto was installed in a gleaming online programme held on Saturday, July 3.

Sanjay Pinto, an advocate, columnist, author and a former resident editor of NDTV 24X7 was the chief guest and in his address, the passionate orator drew the attention of the audience to the fact that ‘sensitive content does not attract eyeballs’. He urged the toastmasters to be sensitive towards others while being vigilant and not gullible. Area F1 Director TM Shalini Prabhu administered the oath to the new team of office bearers comprising Roshini Pinto (President), Saurav Baliga (Vice President – Education), Malini Hebbar (Vice President – Membership), Shristuthi Shetty (Vice President – Public Relations), Shaivi Salian (Secretary), Reena J Monteiro (Treasurer), Ashwija Adoor (Sergeant-at-arms) and Deborah Lobo (Immediate Past President).

The installation which was woven around the theme of ‘The Silver Lining’, had Brian Fernandes, DTM rendering the invocation. Shristuthi Shetty welcomed the gathering and the outgoing secretary Veera Katpitia, DTM presented the annual report. Geetha Pereira introduced the chief guest. Outgoing President Deborah Lobo thanked her team and the club members for their cooperation during her tenure. Bharathi Shevgoor, DTM had a creative handing-over ceremony. Phyllis D’Costa, DTM introduced the President – Roshini Pinto. Roshini Pinto, in her acceptance speech pledged to do her best for the club and introduced her team. Saurav Baliga introduced the new member Esha Baliga. Division F Director Beena Shetty inducted the new member. Roshan Madtha and Savitha Salian entertained the participants with fun activities.

Malini Hebbar, DTM and Radhika Addappa took charge of the felicitations. District Director Vanitha Rangarajan, DTM; Programme Quality Director, Arjun Sundar Raj, DTM; Club Growth Director Narayanan, DTM; District Finance Manager MN Pai, DTM; District Admin Manager Gokul Menon, DTM; Area Directors Darryl Rodricks, Anupama Shetty and Lyra Pinto and the presidents of other Toastmasters clubs of the region – Nagaraj Sharma (Proact Club), Azma Sheik (Milagres Toastmasters), Meera Rao (Agnesian Toastmasters), Sunitha Pereira (Mangalore Toastmasters), Roel D’Souza (Inspiron Toastmasters) graced the function and offered felicitations. The family members of Roshini Pinto – Ronnie Pinto, Rohan Pinto, Rohit Pinto and Sacchin Kumar expressed their best wishes to her.

Reena J Monteiro, proposed the Vote of Thanks. Shaivi Salian, Bhaskar Kiran and Praveen Pinto compered the programme.

