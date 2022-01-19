Rotarians Have Done God’s Work In Honouring 7 Frontline Workers’- DCP Dinesh Kumar

Rotarians Have Done God’s Work In Honouring 7 Frontline Workers’- Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar during Rotary Club of Mangalore North during the Vocational Awards Ceremony held on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 at Rotary Bal Bhavan, Mannagudda, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The heart of Rotary is our members, dedicated people who share a passion for community service and friendship. Rotary members share ideas, make plans, hear from the community, and catch up with friends during club programs that fuel the impact we make. While Rotary clubs are grounded in the same values, no two are the same, because each community has its own unique needs. At club meetings in communities across the globe, Rotarians come together to strengthen their connections to friends and neighbours and their commitment to improving lives. And one such Rotary Club is the ROTARY CLUB of MANGALORE NORTH, which has been the talk of the town in organizing various community projects, and one of their signature projects is to honour those who have done exemplary service during their tenure- and that project is the ‘VOCATIONAL AWARDS’ Ceremony, which was held on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 at Rotary Bal Bhavan, Mannagudda, Mangaluru.

The Chief Guest for the occasion was Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar, joined by other dignitaries on the dais namely- Rtn Devdas Rao. Immediate Past President- Vishwanath Shetty M; Vice President- Rtn Dr Prakash Shetty; and Secretary Rtn B Ganesh Krishna Bhat; After the meeting was called to order by the Club president, an invocation to seek God’s blessing was done through a prayer song by Rtn Meenakshi Devdas, followed by welcome address by President Rtn Devdas Rao. Then came the important part of the occasion, the honouring of seven FRONTLINE WORKERS, who have done a tremendous job amidst the pandemic lockdown, pre and post. The Seven recipients are :

HANUMANTHAPPA MEGALAMANI :

Has an excellent service track record as a driver in the department of KSRTC, Mangalore Division for consecutive 18 years. He is known for his exemplary behaviour and courtesy towards the passengers. During the pandemic, he has gone beyond the call of duty to assist passengers in spite of the spike in the cases. He is recognized for his safe, accident-free and smiling service to the department.

SMT. MOHINI :

She has a long and dedicated service of 38 years as an Anganwadi worker. She started her career in the Kadri Kambala Mitra Mandala and presently is serving in the KPT Udaya Nagar Anganwadi. She has been instrumental in securing independent premises for the Anganwadi in spite of the hurdles and challenges. She has been proactively facilitating the timely distribution of the government schemes to the poor and women of the locality. She has ensured that people affected and infected by Covid-19 are benefit by approaching philanthropists.

UMESH SHETTY :

Presently he is rendering his service as the Chief Fire Station Officer at the Pandeshwar Fire Station, Mangalore. He has served as Fire Officer at Karkala and Malpe and has a long-standing committed service of 24 years. He has been the recipient of Selfless Service Certificates and cash prizes 9 and 10 times respectively. He is known for his quick response to panic calls and has been responsible for saving the lives and properties of hundreds of citizens in dire need.

Smt. P ANASUYA :

An exemplary and selflessly dedicated Postwoman, Smt. Anasuya is an active, vibrant and dynamic person. She was instrumental in ensuring that the Moodu Perar village had its own premises, facing all the hurdles and challenges. She has a long and committed service to the Postal department for 23 consecutive years. She has endeared herself to the families of her jurisdiction through her sensitive and dedicated service. She has been acclaimed by her superiors as one of the most honest employees in the department. Her hard and conscientious service has been recognized and appreciated by the higher officers.

MANIKANTA M :

He is the human face of the police in the city of Mangalore. His smiling and friendly demeanour have endeared him to the public. His service in the various sections of the Police has been appreciated by the higher officers several times during his service. He has worked in facilitating the Covid-19 protocols in the city and that has been recognized with acclaim. He has been actively engaged in almost all the events and programmes of the police department in the management of logistics and physical arrangements. His work in assisting the department in traffic-related placards and barricades is commendable.

Smt. AMBIKA :

She is the Nursing Officer at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital, Mangalore. She has acquired great experience serving in several private hospitals before joining government service. She believes in hard work, dedication and integrity in service. She has facilitated several reforms in the patient care related issues and concerns in Government Wenlock hospital during her tenure there. She has been instrumental in facilitating effectively all the state and central government schemes of healthcare. She has been promoting girl child education by personally contributing to the school fees of several girl children.

DINESH B :

Basically, he is an employee in a soft drink production and distribution company but in addition, he has been serving in the Uppinangady Home Guards Corp Section Leader. His exemplary work as the leader of the Flood Management Team 2018-2021 has been praiseworthy and commendable. During the unprecedented floods of 2018-19, Dinesh has been most active and selflessly saved several lives and properties because of his courage and risk-taking prowess. He has dedicated his entire life to the mission of saving lives in danger and calamities and has found the meaning of life in this service to humanity going beyond and above the call of duty. His quality of sacrifice and proactive approach to his work is to be hailed and recognized.

After receiving the honour, Smt Mohini and Smt Anusuya expressed their kind words of wisdom and thanked the Rotarians for their kind gesture in recognizing their hard work, dedication and commitment while rendering their duties. The chief guest of the occasion DCP B P Dinesh Kumar was introduced to the audience by Rtn Dr Bharathi Prakash, where she said, “B. P.Dinesh Kumar Deputy Commissioner of Police Mangalore is a native of Madikeri, Kodagu dist and had his basic schooling at St Joseph’s and St Michael’s School Madikeri. He had his college education at St Philomena’s and Swamy Vivekananda College Puttur. He obtained his post-graduation degree in M.Sc (BioSciences) from Mangala Gangothri, Mangaluru University, Konaje. He started his career as a teacher in Navodaya Vidyalaya Madikeri, and later as Lecturer at Bharathi Junior College, Maragodu and Govt Senior College Madikeri. Joined the Police Department in 1994 as Sub Inspector (PSI). Underwent basic training ( 1 year ) at Karnataka Police Academy ( KPA), Mysore and practical training ( 1 year ) at Mico Layout Police Station, Bangalore. Worked as Sub Inspector at Bengaluru, Mudigere and Malpe”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime & Traffic) B P DINESH KUMAR

“On promotion as Police Inspector ( CPI ) worked at Udupi, Byndoor, Brahmavara, Manipal, Krishnaraja Nagar ( Mysore Dist), Mescom & Karnataka Lokayukta Mandya and Udupi. On promotion as Deputy Superintendent of Police ( Dy. SP ) worked at Anti Naxal Force ( ANF ), Kundapur Sub Division and Madikeri Sub Division. Promoted as Superintendent of Police and presently posted in Mangaluru” added Dr Rtn Bharathi.

In his address DCP B P Dinesh Kumar appreciating the kind gesture of the members of Rotary Club of Mangalore North in honouring the seven deserving Frontline workers said, “I express my happiness and delight to be a part of this beautiful and unique event, well planned and organized systematically. It is a noble work to identify and recognize the service of these seven persons who believe in the motto ‘” Work is Worship”. I have witnessed the good service rendered by Rotary Clubs, and they are all doing yeomen service towards the community, which we all should appreciate and commend them”.

“I have read about the ‘happy Hormones’- when we do physical exercises, we feel the happy hormones. The same happiness is felt by all the seven awardees here because they have done service to others and society, especially during the terrible pandemic wave. Let us all do good to others and feel the joy of giving” added DCP Dinesh Kumar.

Rotary members celebrating their anniversaries and birthdays were greeted with a delicious Campco chocolate bar. The reading of the citation of the seven awardees was done by Rtn Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Director of the Vocational Awards project, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Rtn Rtn Nayan Kumar Suvarna. In conclusion in my perspective, while the Rotarians of Rotary Club Mangalore North are doing great community service, they still need encouragement from well-wishers to continue with their mission to serve the community in their needs, so that they can continue with the good work that they are all entrusted with. The joy of being able to bless and give someone you love and care, and to make them smile, is priceless. The satisfaction that comes from making a difference in the lives of others cannot be overstated. Knowing that you have helped make someone else’s life a little brighter and better is a special feeling and one that will last with you for a long time. And in our world of plenty, we can spread a smile of joy.

“We are the world. We are the children. We are the ones who make a brighter day. We’re all part of God’s great big family. And the truth is that love is all we need. So let’s start giving, for it’s true, we’ll make a better day. Just you and me.” – These thought-provoking lyrics by the late pop-star Michael Jackson are quite befitting here. Yes, we all can do it if we make up our minds. If you are looking for a way to enhance your act of sharing and giving experience, try giving back now and make a difference!