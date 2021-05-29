Spread the love



















Rotary Vandana Award Presented to Prof (Dr) Padmanabha Kamath



Mangaluru : Eminent Consultant Cardiologist and Head of Dept. of Cardiology K.M.C. Mangaluru Dr. Padmanabha Kamath M.D., D.M., has been conferred with Rotary Annual State Level prestigious Award at a virtual function held at V4 Cable TV Studio Hall on 28.05.2021. The award is conferred in recognition of his exemplary achievements in the field of Community Cardiology and in appreciation of his rural health care having donated 375 ECG apparatus to the various primary health centers as a part of rural health care in the district.

Responding to the felicitation Dr. Kamath said that whatever he has achieved, he owes it to his parents blessings, good support of sponsors and good wishes of his friends, relatives. He expressed his gratitude to the Rotary Club.

Rotary International District 3181 Governor Rtn M Ranganath Bhat graced the occasion as Chief Guest and presented the award and congratulated him on his unique achievements. Later he released the club’s weekly news bulletin Centor.

Award Committee Chairman Rtn. Dr. Devdas Rai in his introductory address revealed that Annual Vandana Award is Conferred on achievers and who have excelled in their respective fields, it is a part of clubs vocational service project. He Congratulated Dr. Kamath on his unique achievement in the field of Community Cardiology and the immense services rendered to the rural community.

President of Rotary Club of Mangalore Central Rtn. Prakashchandra presided over the function. President Rotaract Club of Mangalore City Rtr Darryl Steven D’Souza, Rtn M V Mallya, Rtr Girish were present on this occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...