Rothesay International: Cerundolo overcomes McDonald to reach final

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Rothesay International: Cerundolo overcomes McDonald to reach final

Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo overcame the Eastbourne rain and American Mackenzie McDonald to reach the final of the Rothesay International, here on Saturday.

Eastbourne (England): Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo overcame the Eastbourne rain and American Mackenzie McDonald to reach the final of the Rothesay International, here on Saturday.

The Argentine led McDonald 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 when the wet weather intervened on Friday evening, but he wasted little time in reaching his fourth tour-level final and first on grass when the action resumed on Saturday, advancing 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 in two hours and seven minutes.

Cerundolo, who has earned a career-best 27 wins this season, will continue the quest for his second tour-level crown when he meets second seed Tommy Paul or Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in the championship match later in the day.

Cerundolo won his only previous tour-level trophy on clay in Bastad last year.

The American McDonald was in control early in the semifinal with a 6-2, 4-1 advantage. But Cerundolo snapped back with four straight games and then won six consecutive games to take the second set and open up a 4-0 lead in the third.

McDonald snatched one break back in the deciding set before rain stopped play but was broken immediately when the action resumed on Saturday.


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here