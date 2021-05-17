Spread the love



















Rouhani urges boosting pvt sector to attract foreign capital



Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged to create “economic security” for the private sector, in order to further attract foreign investments in the country’s free trade and special economic zones.

In a meeting of the Economic Coordination Headquarters in capital Tehran on Sunday, Rouhani said that the expansion of economic activities in Iran’s free trade zones requires building confidence and greater flexibility to improve marketing and reach a bigger share in regional and global markets, reports xinhua news agency.

Iran’s foreign policy, he further said, must set the ground for the removal of “major obstacles” to attract foreign capitals.

As reported by the official IRNA news agency, Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council approved on May 5 the creation of 13 special economic zones and seven free trade zones.

