Row over syllabus revision creates confusion as schools reopen in Karnataka

Bengaluru: As the government schools across Karnataka reopened on Wednesday after two-month summer holiday, the row over syllabus revision has left the parents, students and teachers in a state of confusion.

The student community, teaching fraternity and parents are not sure which part of the syllabus is going to be removed and which is included. The Congress government has stated that the parts which “poison the minds of students would be dropped” and on the other hand, BJP has warned that it “won’t sit quiet if urban naxals take control of things”. These statements have complicated things further.

However, on the first day of reopening of schools, the children were given books and uniforms.

Amid the row, Minister for Education Madhu Bangarappa personally visited primary schools in the Bengaluru Rural district and distributed books on Wednesday. He also welcomed the students.

Including the government and private, there are 62,229 schools in the state. Among them, 25,278 are primary, 36,951 are high schools and 15,867 are middle schools. Preparations have also been made for mid-day meals at the government and aided schools.

Sources said that the Department of State Education Research and Training (DSERT) has given directions to the schools to start the Setu Bandha programme for 10 days for Class 1-3 students and 15-day programme for Class 4-10.

Under the Setu Bandha project, the students would be taught lessons from the previous classes as well as the next class to cover the lost learning sessions due to non-conducting of physical classes. The programme is also aimed at bringing down the gaps of learning among students.

After Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he “will not allow texts and lessons that poison children’s minds”, Madhu Bangarappa said that the textbook revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner.

The Congress party has assured textbook revision in its manifesto. “The revision exercise would be taken up in a phased manner. Whichever lesson threatens to poison the minds of children would be changed,” said Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.

